Residential properties for sale in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary

Zalaegerszeg
156
Zalaloevo
9
Pacsa
1
246 properties total found
8 room house in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
8 room house
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 300 m²
€ 393,092
3 room house in Bak, Hungary
3 room house
Bak, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 79,415
3 room house in Csatar, Hungary
3 room house
Csatar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 89 m²
€ 92,695
3 room apartment in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 71,447
2 room apartment in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 90,039
3 room house in Egervar, Hungary
3 room house
Egervar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m²
€ 159,096
2 room house in Becsvoelgye, Hungary
2 room house
Becsvoelgye, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 50,464
2 room house in Bak, Hungary
2 room house
Bak, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 35,856
2 room house in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 22 m²
€ 16,467
3 room apartment in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 105 m²
€ 138,113
2 room apartment in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m²
€ 81,009
2 room apartment in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 79,415
2 room house in Becsvoelgye, Hungary
2 room house
Becsvoelgye, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 66,401
House in Petőhenye, Hungary
House
Petőhenye, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m²
€ 19,655
3 room house in Poeloeske, Hungary
3 room house
Poeloeske, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 86 m²
€ 79,681
2 room house in Poeloeske, Hungary
2 room house
Poeloeske, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 55 m²
€ 13,280
3 room apartment in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 79,415
3 room apartment in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 81,009
3 room house in Kemendollar, Hungary
3 room house
Kemendollar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 42,470
5 room apartment in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
5 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 122 m²
€ 154,049
2 room house in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 74 m²
€ 71,686
2 room house in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 127,463
House in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
House
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 28,951
5 room house in Csoede, Hungary
5 room house
Csoede, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 119,521
2 room house in Csatar, Hungary
2 room house
Csatar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 26,029
4 room apartment in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 109 m²
€ 207,170
2 room house in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 105,975
3 room house in Gellenhaza, Hungary
3 room house
Gellenhaza, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 156,706
3 room house in Gellenhaza, Hungary
3 room house
Gellenhaza, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 115 m²
€ 180,079
2 room house in Gellenhaza, Hungary
2 room house
Gellenhaza, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 109,694

Properties features in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary

