Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Zala
Zalaegerszegi jaras
Residential properties for sale in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
246 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
8 room house
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
300 m²
€ 393,092
3 room house
Bak, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
€ 79,415
3 room house
Csatar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
89 m²
€ 92,695
3 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 71,447
2 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
€ 90,039
3 room house
Egervar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
88 m²
€ 159,096
2 room house
Becsvoelgye, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 50,464
2 room house
Bak, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
52 m²
€ 35,856
2 room house
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
22 m²
€ 16,467
3 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
105 m²
€ 138,113
2 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
42 m²
€ 81,009
2 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
€ 79,415
2 room house
Becsvoelgye, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 66,401
House
Petőhenye, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
44 m²
€ 19,655
3 room house
Poeloeske, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
86 m²
€ 79,681
2 room house
Poeloeske, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
55 m²
€ 13,280
3 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
59 m²
€ 79,415
3 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
52 m²
€ 81,009
3 room house
Kemendollar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
€ 42,470
5 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
122 m²
€ 154,049
2 room house
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
74 m²
€ 71,686
2 room house
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
€ 127,463
House
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
€ 28,951
5 room house
Csoede, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
120 m²
€ 119,521
2 room house
Csatar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
€ 26,029
4 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
109 m²
€ 207,170
2 room house
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
90 m²
€ 105,975
3 room house
Gellenhaza, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
€ 156,706
3 room house
Gellenhaza, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
115 m²
€ 180,079
2 room house
Gellenhaza, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 109,694
