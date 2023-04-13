Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Houses
Houses for sale in Western Transdanubia, Hungary
Zalaszentgroti jaras
108
Szombathelyi jaras
101
Zalaegerszeg
101
Soproni jaras
95
Szombathely
76
Heviz
72
Nagykanizsa
59
Sopron
58
Koszegi jaras
52
Zalaszentgrot
47
Zalakaros
40
Sarvari jaras
39
Letenyei jaras
38
Lenti jaras
37
Keszthely
31
Koermendi jaras
31
Mosonmagyarovari jaras
29
Koeszeg
25
Sarvar
16
Koermend
11
Show more
Show less
House
Clear all
1 458 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
5 room house
Bakonyszentlaszlo, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
112 m²
€ 146,285
9 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
14 Number of rooms
14 bath
280 m²
€ 372,361
3 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
76 m²
€ 88,303
3 room house
Kerkateskand, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
85 m²
€ 46,545
2 room house
Becsvoelgye, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 66,493
3 room house
Koermend, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
85 m²
€ 82,185
House
Petőhenye, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
44 m²
€ 23,406
House
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
26 m²
€ 7,953
3 room house
Poeloeske, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
86 m²
€ 79,792
2 room house
Poeloeske, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
55 m²
€ 13,299
8 room house
Alsopahok, Hungary
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
300 m²
€ 239,109
4 room house
Jak, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
88 m²
€ 119,661
3 room house
Kondorfa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
74 m²
€ 58,248
3 room house
Repcelak, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
€ 159,317
4 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
185 m²
€ 329,805
5 room house
Lukacshaza, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
180 m²
€ 233,789
3 room house
Kemendollar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
€ 42,529
4 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
110 m²
€ 130,060
3 room house
Gyenesdias, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
90 m²
€ 223,390
4 room house
Poeloeskefo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
115 m²
€ 57,184
3 room house
Orosztony, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
31 m²
€ 18,352
3 room house
Koronco, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
84 m²
€ 84,845
5 room house
Kony, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
150 m²
€ 185,914
2 room house
Sorkikapolna, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
88 m²
€ 94,686
6 room house
Zalaapati, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
164 m²
€ 299,000
3 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
62 m²
€ 90,430
House
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
65 m²
€ 9,309
4 room house
Abda, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
83 m²
€ 158,253
3 room house
Goenyu, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
€ 124,741
3 room house
Goenyu, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
96 m²
€ 138,039
