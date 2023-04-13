Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Western Transdanubia, Hungary

Zalaszentgroti jaras
108
Szombathelyi jaras
101
Zalaegerszeg
101
Soproni jaras
95
Szombathely
76
Heviz
72
Nagykanizsa
59
Sopron
58
5 room housein Bakonyszentlaszlo, Hungary
5 room house
Bakonyszentlaszlo, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 112 m²
€ 146,285
9 room housein Gyori jaras, Hungary
9 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
14 Number of rooms 14 bath 280 m²
€ 372,361
3 room housein Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m²
€ 88,303
3 room housein Kerkateskand, Hungary
3 room house
Kerkateskand, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 85 m²
€ 46,545
2 room housein Becsvoelgye, Hungary
2 room house
Becsvoelgye, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 66,493
3 room housein Koermend, Hungary
3 room house
Koermend, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 82,185
Housein Petőhenye, Hungary
House
Petőhenye, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m²
€ 23,406
Housein Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
House
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 26 m²
€ 7,953
3 room housein Poeloeske, Hungary
3 room house
Poeloeske, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 86 m²
€ 79,792
2 room housein Poeloeske, Hungary
2 room house
Poeloeske, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 55 m²
€ 13,299
8 room housein Alsopahok, Hungary
8 room house
Alsopahok, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 300 m²
€ 239,109
4 room housein Jak, Hungary
4 room house
Jak, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m²
€ 119,661
3 room housein Kondorfa, Hungary
3 room house
Kondorfa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m²
€ 58,248
3 room housein Repcelak, Hungary
3 room house
Repcelak, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 159,317
4 room housein Gyori jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 185 m²
€ 329,805
5 room housein Lukacshaza, Hungary
5 room house
Lukacshaza, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m²
€ 233,789
3 room housein Kemendollar, Hungary
3 room house
Kemendollar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 42,529
4 room housein Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
4 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 130,060
3 room housein Gyenesdias, Hungary
3 room house
Gyenesdias, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 223,390
4 room housein Poeloeskefo, Hungary
4 room house
Poeloeskefo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 115 m²
€ 57,184
3 room housein Orosztony, Hungary
3 room house
Orosztony, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 31 m²
€ 18,352
3 room housein Koronco, Hungary
3 room house
Koronco, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m²
€ 84,845
5 room housein Kony, Hungary
5 room house
Kony, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m²
€ 185,914
2 room housein Sorkikapolna, Hungary
2 room house
Sorkikapolna, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m²
€ 94,686
6 room housein Zalaapati, Hungary
6 room house
Zalaapati, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 164 m²
€ 299,000
3 room housein Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 90,430
Housein Nagykanizsa, Hungary
House
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 65 m²
€ 9,309
4 room housein Abda, Hungary
4 room house
Abda, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 83 m²
€ 158,253
3 room housein Goenyu, Hungary
3 room house
Goenyu, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 124,741
3 room housein Goenyu, Hungary
3 room house
Goenyu, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 96 m²
€ 138,039

