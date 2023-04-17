Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Tolna, Hungary

8 room housein Koelesd, Hungary
8 room house
Koelesd, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 300 m²
€ 132,278
2 room housein Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 37 m²
€ 23,593
6 room housein Bataszek, Hungary
6 room house
Bataszek, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 195 m²
€ 155,076
4 room housein Bogyiszlo, Hungary
4 room house
Bogyiszlo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m²
€ 74,224
2 room housein Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 60,440
3 room housein Tolna, Hungary
3 room house
Tolna, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 68,657
4 room housein Bogyiszlo, Hungary
4 room house
Bogyiszlo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 112 m²
€ 39,233
4 room housein Paks, Hungary
4 room house
Paks, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 145,533
3 room housein Kakasd, Hungary
3 room house
Kakasd, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m²
€ 60,970
3 room housein Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 66,272
4 room housein Bonyhad, Hungary
4 room house
Bonyhad, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 144 m²
€ 100,706
2 room housein Paks, Hungary
2 room house
Paks, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 100,733
3 room housein Tengelic, Hungary
3 room house
Tengelic, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 39,736
3 room housein Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 51 m²
€ 68,923
3 room housein Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m²
€ 87,479
3 room housein Koelesd, Hungary
3 room house
Koelesd, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
€ 58,319
4 room housein Kalazno, Hungary
4 room house
Kalazno, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 98,082
5 room housein Tolna, Hungary
5 room house
Tolna, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 134 m²
€ 63,356
4 room housein Kalazno, Hungary
4 room house
Kalazno, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 125 m²
€ 100,733
4 room housein Decs, Hungary
4 room house
Decs, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 152 m²
€ 92,780
3 room housein Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 84,032
4 room housein Bonyhad, Hungary
4 room house
Bonyhad, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 72,872
2 room housein Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 46 m²
€ 19,881
4 room housein Bataszek, Hungary
4 room house
Bataszek, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 39,763
3 room housein Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 209,418
3 room housein Tolna, Hungary
3 room house
Tolna, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 103,119
3 room housein Tolna, Hungary
3 room house
Tolna, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 106 m²
€ 30,220
4 room housein Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 90,129
6 room housein Tolna, Hungary
6 room house
Tolna, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 113 m²
€ 105,770
5 room housein Bonyhad, Hungary
5 room house
Bonyhad, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 170 m²
€ 331,093

