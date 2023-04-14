Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Central Hungary
Pest megye
Szentendrei jaras
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Szentendrei jaras, Hungary
Szentendre
23
Pomaz
5
Budakalasz
1
Visegrád
1
31 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
56 m²
€ 142,304
1 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
34 m²
€ 78,909
2 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
41 m²
€ 106,728
3 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
63 m²
€ 133,477
3 room apartment
Pomaz, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 141,502
2 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
€ 106,728
3 room apartment
Pomaz, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
66 m²
€ 170,925
2 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
€ 121,707
2 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
49 m²
€ 133,209
3 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
81 m²
€ 151,131
2 room apartment
Pomaz, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
63 m²
€ 106,728
3 room apartment
Pomaz, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
72 m²
€ 160,226
4 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
78 m²
€ 184,567
5 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
111 m²
€ 186,975
3 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
56 m²
€ 126,790
1 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
41 m²
€ 109,403
4 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
66 m²
€ 139,094
3 room apartment
Pomaz, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
76 m²
€ 146,851
3 room apartment
Tahitotfalu, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
€ 106,728
3 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 253,847
4 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
89 m²
€ 165,576
Apartment 1 bathroom
Szentendre, Hungary
1 bath
65 m²
€ 77,620
Apartment 2 bathrooms
Szentendre, Hungary
2 bath
77 m²
€ 92,036
Apartment 1 bathroom
Szentendre, Hungary
1 bath
76 m²
2 Floor
€ 121,753
Apartment 1 bathroom
Budakalasz, Hungary
1 bath
75 m²
€ 114,017
For sale in Szentistvátlep, a 75 sqm, living room + 2 bedroom, brick-built apartment made in…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Szentendre, Hungary
1 bath
123 m²
€ 125,656
The upstairs, living room + 3 bedroom apartment in Szentendre is 400 sqm with private yard a…
Apartment 2 bathrooms
Szentendre, Hungary
2 bath
110 m²
€ 570,085
In Szentendre industrial zone the stone crusher in a street salesman newly developed, net 11…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Visegrád, Hungary
1 bath
100 m²
€ 90,986
In characteristic Nagytétény inner yard house offer onto selling an insulated one, 100 nm fl…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Szentendre, Hungary
1 bath
64 m²
€ 129,751
Szentendre downtown nearly one with a new building selling on his part, 7 flat condominia gr…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Szentendre, Hungary
1 bath
74 m²
€ 136,592
One with a new building selling on the donkey mountain on Szentendre most loved and most req…
