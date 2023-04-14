Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Hungary
  Great Plain and North
  Heves
  Houses

Houses for sale in Heves, Hungary

Egri jaras
27
Gyoengyoesi jaras
26
Fuezesabonyi jaras
20
Hatvani jaras
16
Hevesi jaras
16
Eger
14
Petervasarai jaras
13
Gyoengyoes
11
121 property total found
3 room housein Erdotelek, Hungary
3 room house
Erdotelek, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 99 m²
€ 72,222
3 room housein Szilvasvarad, Hungary
3 room house
Szilvasvarad, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 160 m²
€ 140,432
7 room housein Aldebro, Hungary
7 room house
Aldebro, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 1 bath 127 m²
€ 38,786
3 room housein Apc, Hungary
3 room house
Apc, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 38,786
5 room housein Erdotelek, Hungary
5 room house
Erdotelek, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 160 m²
€ 131,069
4 room housein Hatvan, Hungary
4 room house
Hatvan, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m²
€ 155,117
3 room housein Sarud, Hungary
3 room house
Sarud, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 146 m²
€ 143,106
4 room housein Ujlorincfalva, Hungary
4 room house
Ujlorincfalva, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 24,876
3 room housein Atkar, Hungary
3 room house
Atkar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 74,629
2 room housein Matraderecske, Hungary
2 room house
Matraderecske, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 38,786
4 room housein Egri jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Egri jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 93 m²
€ 85,596
2 room housein Adacs, Hungary
2 room house
Adacs, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m²
€ 23,806
2 room housein Lorinci, Hungary
2 room house
Lorinci, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 60,185
3 room housein Gyoengyoes, Hungary
3 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 113 m²
€ 106,995
The peacock motive returns back in every little part of this wounder house. It hides many si…
2 room housein Apc, Hungary
2 room house
Apc, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 55,905
3 room housein Szucs, Hungary
3 room house
Szucs, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 155 m²
€ 39,856
Egercsehi, 100m from the center on Egri street, a two-generation, 155 sqm semi-detached semi…
2 room housein Adacs, Hungary
2 room house
Adacs, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 28 m²
€ 37,448
4 room housein Hered, Hungary
4 room house
Hered, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 139,094
2 room housein Paradsasvar, Hungary
2 room house
Paradsasvar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 120,102
5 room housein Apc, Hungary
5 room house
Apc, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 135 m²
€ 66,605
Housein Visonta, Hungary
House
Visonta, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 16 m²
€ 7,891
6 room housein Demjen, Hungary
6 room house
Demjen, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m²
€ 205,966
3 room housein Hatvan, Hungary
3 room house
Hatvan, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 61,255
4 room housein Poroszlo, Hungary
4 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 98 m²
€ 99,773
5 room housein Tiszanana, Hungary
5 room house
Tiszanana, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 134 m²
€ 85,596
4 room housein Sarud, Hungary
4 room house
Sarud, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m²
€ 89,609
5 room housein Matraderecske, Hungary
5 room house
Matraderecske, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 128 m²
€ 74,629
Mátraderecske, between II. Rákóczi and Jókai streets, a two-generation, 128 sqm family house…
4 room housein Tiszanana, Hungary
4 room house
Tiszanana, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m²
€ 69,547
3 room housein Matraszentimre, Hungary
3 room house
Matraszentimre, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 59 m²
€ 58,580
4 room housein Egri jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Egri jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 119 m²
€ 235,390

Properties features in Heves, Hungary

