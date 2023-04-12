Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Great Plain and North
Houses
Houses for sale in Great Plain and North, Hungary
Jaszberenyi jaras
39
Bekescsabai jaras
35
Balassagyarmati jaras
33
Hajduboeszoermenyi jaras
33
Vasarosnameny
33
Hajduboeszoermeny
32
Derecskei jaras
31
Bekescsaba
29
Berettyoujfalui jaras
27
Nyiradonyi jaras
27
Hajduhadhazi jaras
26
Jaszapati jaras
26
Jaszbereny
26
Lajosmizse
24
Kunhegyesi jaras
23
Fuezesabonyi jaras
21
Bajai jaras
17
Pasztoi jaras
17
Retsagi jaras
16
Eger
14
House
2 264 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room house
Erdotelek, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
99 m²
€ 71,812
2 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
56 m²
€ 39,630
4 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
110 m²
€ 164,903
4 room house
Egyek, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
130 m²
€ 39,630
2 room house
Egyek, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
€ 31,651
4 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
113 m²
€ 185,914
3 room house
Szilvasvarad, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
160 m²
€ 139,635
7 room house
Aldebro, Hungary
7 Number of rooms
1 bath
127 m²
€ 38,566
4 room house
Ujszasz, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
83 m²
€ 60,908
3 room house
Apc, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
90 m²
€ 38,566
House
Jaszbereny, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
15 m²
€ 9,841
6 room house
Jaszszentandras, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
110 m²
€ 92,691
2 room house
Jaszalsoszentgyoergy, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
78 m²
€ 34,550
5 room house
Erdotelek, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
160 m²
€ 130,326
3 room house
Jaszarokszallas, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
€ 85,111
3 room house
Jaszjakohalma, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 39,630
4 room house
Jaszszentandras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
64 m²
€ 15,692
5 room house
Jaszarokszallas, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
125 m²
€ 79,765
3 room house
Jaszbereny, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
€ 111,442
2 room house
Jaszjakohalma, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
€ 26,331
3 room house
Jaszszentandras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
52 m²
€ 26,331
2 room house
Jaszbereny, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
90 m²
€ 47,609
5 room house
Jaszbereny, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
170 m²
€ 180,861
3 room house
Jaszjakohalma, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
62 m²
€ 23,911
2 room house
Jaszjakohalma, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 39,630
House
Jaszbereny, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
€ 28,725
3 room house
Jaszbereny, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
€ 212,512
4 room house
Jaszbereny, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
105 m²
€ 66,227
2 room house
Jaszjakohalma, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
108 m²
€ 52,928
3 room house
Jaszjakohalma, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
52 m²
€ 18,352
