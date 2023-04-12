Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Great Plain and North, Hungary

Debrecen
362
Debreceni jaras
362
Szeged
230
Szegedi jaras
230
Northern Hungary
94
Kecskemeti jaras
90
Nyiregyhaza
87
Nyiregyhazi jaras
87
Show more
993 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 68,887
1 room apartmentin Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 27 m²
€ 55,588
2 room apartmentin Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 87,771
2 room apartmentin Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m²
€ 89,899
2 room apartmentin Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m²
€ 79,792
3 room apartmentin Lorinci, Hungary
3 room apartment
Lorinci, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 89 m²
€ 83,781
2 room apartmentin Jaszbereny, Hungary
2 room apartment
Jaszbereny, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 66,227
1 room apartmentin Szegedi jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m²
€ 68,887
3 room apartmentin Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m²
€ 100,803
3 room apartmentin Debreceni jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m²
€ 113,038
3 room apartmentin Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 124,475
3 room apartmentin Paszto, Hungary
3 room apartment
Paszto, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 110,378
3 room apartmentin Debreceni jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 190,835
1 room apartmentin Miskolci jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 28 m²
€ 35,906
1 room apartmentin Debreceni jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 29 m²
€ 86,441
3 room apartmentin Debreceni jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m²
€ 93,064
4 room apartmentin Debreceni jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 85 m²
€ 340,444
1 room apartmentin Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m²
€ 45,189
3 room apartmentin Debreceni jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 94,420
3 room apartmentin Toeroekszentmiklos, Hungary
3 room apartment
Toeroekszentmiklos, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m²
€ 49,205
3 room apartmentin Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 52,928
2 room apartmentin Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 130,060
1 room apartmentin Debreceni jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 29 m²
€ 68,355
2 room apartmentin Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 115,698
2 room apartmentin Egri jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m²
€ 58,248
3 room apartmentin Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 58,381
2 room apartmentin Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m²
€ 112,506
2 room apartmentin Szegedi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
€ 86,441
1 room apartmentin Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m²
€ 58,487
2 room apartmentin Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
€ 110,378

