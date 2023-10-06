Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Budapest, Hungary

5 properties total found
Villa 9 room villa in Budapest, Hungary
Villa 9 room villa
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 16
Area 780 m²
Number of floors 3
In 1025 Budapest, at Rózsadomb (Rose Hill) is a high quality, currently rented villa for sal…
€2,00M
Villa 6 room villa in Budapest, Hungary
Villa 6 room villa
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 6
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
This cozy detached house for sale is situated on a charming plot In Budaliget, just 3 minute…
€880,000
Villa 5 room villa in Budapest, Hungary
Villa 5 room villa
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
We are particularly pleased to offer you a high-quality multi-generational house for sale in…
Price on request
Villa 9 room villa with Bedrooms in Budapest, Hungary
Villa 9 room villa with Bedrooms
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 12
Area 1 124 m²
Number of floors 3
A plot of approx. 2,874 m2 with 2 villas in the 12th district of Budapest is for sale. More…
€4,45M
Villa Villa 2 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Budapest, Hungary
Villa Villa 2 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 220 m²
Number of floors 3
An elegant villa building built in the neo-baroque style is for sale in the heart of Budapes…
€2,34M

