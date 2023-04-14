Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Hungary

Ozdi jaras
50
Ozd
40
Miskolc
30
Mezokoevesdi jaras
10
Tokaji jaras
7
Borsodnadasd
6
Kazincbarcikai jaras
6
Onga
6
4 room housein Tardona, Hungary
4 room house
Tardona, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 220 m²
€ 141,769
2 room housein Hegymeg, Hungary
2 room house
Hegymeg, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 37,448
FOR SALE: 65nm cute family house, characterized by 2 rooms + living room-kitchen. In good …
5 room housein Miskolci jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 274 m²
€ 160,226
3 room housein Ozd, Hungary
3 room house
Ozd, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m²
€ 20,062
6 room housein Szoegliget, Hungary
6 room house
Szoegliget, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 195 m²
€ 101,646
HUNGARY - SZOGLIGET. We offer for sale 50 km from Kassa, close to the location of Aggtelek …
7 room housein Miskolci jaras, Hungary
7 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 450 m²
€ 334,361
2 room housein Ricse, Hungary
2 room house
Ricse, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 34,774
4 room housein Kazincbarcika, Hungary
4 room house
Kazincbarcika, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m²
€ 20,062
6 room housein Domahaza, Hungary
6 room house
Domahaza, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
€ 24,047
7 room housein Miskolci jaras, Hungary
7 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 241 m²
€ 120,102
2 room housein Edeleny, Hungary
2 room house
Edeleny, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 41,461
6 room housein Borsodnadasd, Hungary
6 room house
Borsodnadasd, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
€ 13,107
3 room housein Telkibanya, Hungary
3 room house
Telkibanya, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 100 m²
€ 66,605
3 room housein Onga, Hungary
3 room house
Onga, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 98 m²
€ 53,230
4 room housein Miskolci jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 215 m²
€ 374,484
2 room housein Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m²
€ 96,028
3 room housein Ozd, Hungary
3 room house
Ozd, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 98 m²
€ 21,399
6 room housein Onga, Hungary
6 room house
Onga, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 211 m²
€ 160,226
3 room housein Ozd, Hungary
3 room house
Ozd, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 112 m²
€ 10,700
2 room housein Domahaza, Hungary
2 room house
Domahaza, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m²
€ 10,700
6 room housein Ozd, Hungary
6 room house
Ozd, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
€ 18,724
6 room housein Miskolci jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 158 m²
€ 173,600
6 room housein Miskolci jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 262 m²
€ 157,818
2 room housein Ozd, Hungary
2 room house
Ozd, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 56,173
6 room housein Onga, Hungary
6 room house
Onga, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 151 m²
€ 173,868
6 room housein Onga, Hungary
6 room house
Onga, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 165 m²
€ 211,316
6 room housein Onga, Hungary
6 room house
Onga, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 167 m²
€ 211,316
2 room housein Sajoszentpeter, Hungary
2 room house
Sajoszentpeter, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 29,424
Housein Edeleny, Hungary
House
Edeleny, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m²
€ 21,372
2 room housein Alsovadasz, Hungary
2 room house
Alsovadasz, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 17,654

Properties features in Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Hungary

cheap
luxury
