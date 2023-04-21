Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Somogy
  5. Fonyodi jaras
  6. Balatonboglar
  7. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Balatonboglar, Hungary

Apartment To archive
Clear all
20 properties total found
4 room apartment in Balatonboglar, Hungary
4 room apartment
Balatonboglar, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 212,216
3 room apartment in Balatonboglar, Hungary
3 room apartment
Balatonboglar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m²
€ 228,949
2 room apartment in Balatonboglar, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balatonboglar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 180,610
3 room apartment in Balatonboglar, Hungary
3 room apartment
Balatonboglar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m²
€ 192,031
2 room apartment in Balatonboglar, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balatonboglar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 161,221
4 room apartment in Balatonboglar, Hungary
4 room apartment
Balatonboglar, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 387,780
3 room apartment in Balatonboglar, Hungary
3 room apartment
Balatonboglar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 274,899
3 room apartment in Balatonboglar, Hungary
3 room apartment
Balatonboglar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 56 m²
€ 262,947
3 room apartment in Balatonboglar, Hungary
3 room apartment
Balatonboglar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 501,989
2 room apartment in Balatonboglar, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balatonboglar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m²
€ 321,379
3 room apartment in Balatonboglar, Hungary
3 room apartment
Balatonboglar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 88 m²
€ 640,102
4 room apartment in Balatonboglar, Hungary
4 room apartment
Balatonboglar, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 504,618
4 room apartment in Balatonboglar, Hungary
4 room apartment
Balatonboglar, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 111 m²
€ 653,382
4 room apartment in Balatonboglar, Hungary
4 room apartment
Balatonboglar, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m²
€ 329,347
2 room apartment in Balatonboglar, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balatonboglar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 229,481
1 room apartment in Balatonboglar, Hungary
1 room apartment
Balatonboglar, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 24 m²
€ 70,385
4 room apartment in Balatonboglar, Hungary
4 room apartment
Balatonboglar, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m²
€ 298,537
3 room apartment in Balatonboglar, Hungary
3 room apartment
Balatonboglar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m²
€ 207,170
2 room apartment in Balatonboglar, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balatonboglar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 175,298
Apartment 1 bathroom in Balatonboglar, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Balatonboglar, Hungary
1 bath 38 m²
€ 91,682
On one of Balatonboglár best parts, onto altogether 20 steps from the coast - close to Platá…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir