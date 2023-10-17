Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Hungary
  4. Bács-Kiskun
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Bács-Kiskun, Hungary

Kecskemeti jaras
97
Kecskemet
93
Baja
9
Bajai jaras
9
Lajosmizse
4
108 properties total found
2 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€74,778
3 room apartment in Baja, Hungary
3 room apartment
Baja, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€100,305
3 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€159,869
2 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€81,997
2 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€75,551
2 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€193,132
4 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
€229,490
3 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€71,683
1 room apartment in Baja, Hungary
1 room apartment
Baja, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€167,605
2 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€68,847
2 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€75,551
3 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€71,941
2 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€61,627
2 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€64,206
2 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
€87,412
2 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€69,363
3 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€103,116
1 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
€51,545
4 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
€163,737
3 room apartment in Baja, Hungary
3 room apartment
Baja, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
€89,991
2 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€135,631
2 room apartment in Baja, Hungary
2 room apartment
Baja, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€64,206
2 room apartment in Baja, Hungary
2 room apartment
Baja, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€84,834
3 room apartment in Baja, Hungary
3 room apartment
Baja, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€83,545
3 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€231,810
3 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€79,909
1 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
€51,545
2 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€64,463
2 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€64,438
3 room apartment in Baja, Hungary
3 room apartment
Baja, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€154,197

