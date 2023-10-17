Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Sykia, Greece

Cottage 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Sykia, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 0-storey house of 138 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving…
€750,000
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Sykia, Greece
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 175 m²
Floor -1
Two autonomous and fully equipped apartments of 100 sq.m and 75 sq.m with an organized barbe…
€400,000
Villa 5 room villa in Sykia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Sykia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 175 m²
Property Code: HPS576 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €400.000 . This 175 sq. m. fur…
€400,000
Villa 3 room villa with furnishings in Sykia, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with furnishings
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€700,000
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings in Sykia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a villa of 118sq.m in Sithonia peninsula, Halkidiki. The 2-storey villa consists of…
€1,50M
3 room cottage with furnishings in Sykia, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a 1-storey detached house of 97 sq.m. on the peninsula of Sithonia, Chalkidiki. …
€195,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Sykia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Sykia, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 132 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with furnishings in Sykia, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with furnishings
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Price on request
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Sykia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bed…
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Sykia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Project "IRO" The two-storey villa with surface of 150 sq.m. On the first floor there is a s…
Price on request
