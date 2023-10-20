Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece

4 properties total found
1 room apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
This apartment is located in a popular tourist village Kallithea 600 meters to the sandy bea…
€110,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
This apartment is located in a popular tourist village Kalithea 600 meters to the sandy beac…
€135,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
This apartment is located in a popular tourist village Kalithea 600 meters to the sandy beac…
€65,000
1 room apartment with Bedrooms in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment with Bedrooms
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
The apartment is located 400 meters from the picturesque sandy beach in Kallithea village.  …
€84,000
