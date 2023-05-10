Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Argolis Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Ermionida
8
Municipal Unit of Kranidi
4
Municipality of Nafplio
3
Municipal Unit of Ermioni
3
13 properties total found
Cottage 5 rooms in Petrothalassa, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Petrothalassa, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 405,000
Cottage 6 rooms in Ermioni, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Ermioni, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
Cottage 8 rooms in Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Cottage 8 rooms
Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Rooms 8
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
3 room cottage in dorouphi, Greece
3 room cottage
dorouphi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
3 room cottage in agios aimilianos, Greece
3 room cottage
agios aimilianos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
3 room cottage in lakkes, Greece
3 room cottage
lakkes, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in agios aimilianos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
agios aimilianos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Petrothalassa Ermionis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Petrothalassa Ermionis, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kantia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kantia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 760,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agii Anargyri, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agii Anargyri, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
3 room cottage in Nea Kios, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Kios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
1 room Cottage in Lefkakia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Lefkakia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000

