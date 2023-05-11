Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Berlin
  4. Houses

Houses for sale in Berlin, Germany

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Townhouse 5 rooms in Berlin, Germany
Townhouse 5 rooms
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 5
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,700,000
6 room house in Berlin, Germany
6 room house
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Price on request

Properties features in Berlin, Germany

with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir