Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Finland
  4. Siikajoki
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Siikajoki, Finland

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Raahen seutukunta, Finland
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Raahen seutukunta, Finland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/2
€245,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
3 room house with stove, with needs repair, with river view in Raahen seutukunta, Finland
3 room house with stove, with needs repair, with river view
Raahen seutukunta, Finland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/2
€49,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English

Properties features in Siikajoki, Finland

with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir