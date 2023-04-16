Finland
Realting.com
Finland
Mainland Finland
Southern Finland
Kotkan-Haminan seutukunta
Residential properties for sale in Kotka, Finland
46 properties total found
Apartment
Kotkan-Haminan seutukunta, Finland
€ 22,468
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kotk…
2 room apartment
Kotkan-Haminan seutukunta, Finland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
76 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 175,000
1 room apartment
Kyminkartano, Finland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
59 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 49,000
3 room house
Pihkoo, Finland
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 129,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartment
Parikka, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Two bedroom apartment in Kotk…
1 room apartment
Pihkoo, Finland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 74,000
Apartment
Petaejaesuo, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Kotka sells 1 apartment 2…
Apartment
Kyminkartano, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Standard studio 28.5 m ² …
Apartment
Petaejaesuo, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Karhuvuori area, K…
1 room apartment
Parikka, Finland
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
38 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 69,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartment
Kotkan-Haminan seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kotk…
2 room apartment
Karhula, Finland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
67 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 52,500
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room house
Metsaekulma, Finland
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
126 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 59,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartment
Kaarniemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! 2-bed apartment 58.7 m ² …
Apartment
Karhula, Finland
Price on request
1 room apartment
Karhula, Finland
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
35 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 18,000
2 room apartment
Ylaenummi, Finland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
77 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 179,000
Apartment
Karhula, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kot…
Apartment
Parikka, Finland
Price on request
Apartment
Pihkoo, Finland
Price on request
Apartment
Petaejaesuo, Finland
Price on request
1 room apartment
Karhula, Finland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 39,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartment
Karhula, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! For sale light corner 2-b…
Apartment
Parikka, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Auction!Two bedroom apartment…
Apartment
Karhula, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kot…
2 room house
Parikka, Finland
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
156 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 119,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartment
Parikka, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment 60.…
1 room apartment
Kotkan-Haminan seutukunta, Finland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
64 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 96,000
2 room house
Karhula, Finland
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
92 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 94,000
Apartment
Parikka, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One-room apartment in KotkaYe…
