  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Southern Finland
  5. Helsinki sub-region
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Helsinki sub-region, Finland

Vantaa
8
Sipoo
5
Helsinki
4
Maentsaelae
2
Tuusula
2
Espoo
1
Soederkulla
1
Vihti
1
34 properties total found
3 room housein Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 room house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 185,000
4 room housein Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 room house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 548,000
3 room housein Viirilae, Finland
3 room house
Viirilae, Finland
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 109 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 279,000
Housein Siuntion kirkonkylae, Finland
House
Siuntion kirkonkylae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Siuntio sells house 167/2…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Sipoo, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Sipoo, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 118,000
3 room housein Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 room house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 93 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 329,000
3 room housein Tuusula, Finland
3 room house
Tuusula, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 115 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 298,000
3 room housein Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 room house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 92 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 285,000
3 room housein Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 room house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 82 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 288,000
2 room housein Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 room house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 318,000
2 room housein Kallbaeck, Finland
2 room house
Kallbaeck, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 83 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 229,000
Housein Hyoekaennummi, Finland
House
Hyoekaennummi, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 229,000
Townhousein Routio, Finland
Townhouse
Routio, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Three bedroom apartment in Li…
Housein Helsinki sub-region, Finland
House
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 169,000
Housein Koivula, Finland
House
Koivula, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 168,000
2 room housein Sepaenkylae, Finland
2 room house
Sepaenkylae, Finland
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 175 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 279,000
4 room housein Lepsaemae, Finland
4 room house
Lepsaemae, Finland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 142 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 439,000
3 room housein Halujaervi, Finland
3 room house
Halujaervi, Finland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 153 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 440,000
3 room housein Hyoekaennummi, Finland
3 room house
Hyoekaennummi, Finland
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 185 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 495,000
2 room housein Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 room house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 443,000
2 room housein Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 room house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 259,000
3 room housein Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 room house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 131 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 599,500
4 room housein Box, Finland
4 room house
Box, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 98 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 275,000
2 room housein Kaskela, Finland
2 room house
Kaskela, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 220,000
3 room housein Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 room house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 130 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 359,000
3 room housein Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 room house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 474,000
3 room housein Nettaa, Finland
3 room house
Nettaa, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 396,000
3 room housein Nettaa, Finland
3 room house
Nettaa, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 105 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 497,000
3 room housein Tuusula, Finland
3 room house
Tuusula, Finland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 167 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 730,000
3 room housein Herrala, Finland
3 room house
Herrala, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 89 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 349,000
Properties features in Helsinki sub-region, Finland

