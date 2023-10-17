Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Helsinki sub-region, Finland

5 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Kirkkonummi, Finland
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Kirkkonummi, Finland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€650,000
Villa Villa in Helsinki, Finland
Villa Villa
Helsinki, Finland
Area 188 m²
Finland southwest region, Uusimaa Villa with dock Magnificent Scandinavi…
€1,90M
Villa Villa with yard in Helsinki, Finland
Villa Villa with yard
Helsinki, Finland
Area 450 m²
Finland suburb of Helsinki Exceptional villa in nature Villa without neighbors, in the fores…
€1,45M
Villa 9 room villa with sauna in Helsinki, Finland
Villa 9 room villa with sauna
Helsinki, Finland
Rooms 9
Area 432 m²
Finland. Helsinki Villa with coastline Magnificent villa 30 min drive from the international…
€2,70M
Villa 5 room villa in Helsinki, Finland
Villa 5 room villa
Helsinki, Finland
Bedrooms 5
Area 560 m²
The historically relevant Villa is a luxury villa that was designed by architect Erik Lindro…
€4,62M

Properties features in Helsinki sub-region, Finland

