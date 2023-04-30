Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic

34 properties total found
1 room apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms 45 m²
€ 60,450
2 room apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 72 m²
€ 53,742
For sale apartment 2 + 1 72 m ² in the center of Usti nad Labem 2nd floor of brick house apa…
3 room apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms 80 m²
€ 148,317
apartment 3 + kk 80m2 on the 2nd floor of a brick house with a front desk and parking space.…
2 room apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 63 m²
€ 81,120
apartment 2 + 1 63m2 on the 4 floor of the panel house with elevator house after reconstruct…
1 room apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms 36 m²
€ 67,938
apartment 1 + 1 36m2 on the 5 floor of the panel house after reconstruction Both rooms have …
1 room apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms 34 m²
€ 54,756
apartment 1 + 1 34m2 on the 7 floor of the panel house The apartment was renovated in previo…
2 room apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 46 m²
€ 65,403
apartment 2 + kk 46m2 on the 3rd floor of a brick house The apartment has a share in the lan…
1 room apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms 35 m²
€ 58,812
1 apartment + 1 35m2 on the 3 floor of the panel house Within walking distance of the city c…
2 room apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 63 m²
€ 91,026
Apartment 2 + 1 + with an area of ​ ​ 63 m2, located on the second floor of a brick building…
3 room apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 64 m²
€ 98,631
Apartment 3 + 1 64m2 on the 3 floor of the panel house A profitable location with excellent …
2 room apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 54 m²
€ 106,236
apartment 2 + 1 and a total area of ​ ​ 54.1 m2, located on the fifth floor of a quiet brick…
2 room apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 57 m²
€ 109,005
2 + 1 57m2 on the 2 floor of a brick house in one of the most attractive places in Usti nad …
1 room apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms 36 m²
€ 68,445
apartment 1 + 1 36m2 on the 5 floor of a panel house Apartment with excellent repair In a go…
2 room apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 54 m²
€ 72,774
apartment 2 + 1 54m2 on the 3 floor of a renovated brick house apartment after partial recon…
2 room apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 50 m²
€ 66,573
apartment 2 + kk 50m2 on the 2nd floor of a brick house The advantage of the offer is the lo…
1 room apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms 54 m²
€ 70,473
apartment 1 + 1 54m2 on the 5 floor of a brick house apartment after partial reconstruction …
2 room apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 50 m²
€ 63,375
apartment 2 + kk 50m2 on the 2nd floor of a brick house Heating and hot water is provided by…
2 room apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 46 m²
€ 88,686
apartment 2 + kk 46m2 on the 2nd floor brick house + crypt + parking space in the yard The a…
2 room apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 42 m²
€ 56,784
newly renovated apartment 2 + kk measuring 42 m2 on the 9th floor of a panel house There is …
2 room apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 40 m²
€ 58,812
apartment 2 + kk 40m2 on the 2nd floor of a panel house Apartment after partial revitalizati…
1 room apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms 44 m²
€ 77,064
fully furnished apartment 1 + 1 44m2 on the 11 floor of a panel house Apartment after recons…
2 room apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 54 m²
€ 95,316
apartment 2 + 1 54m2 on the 2 floor of a brick house The apartment has been completely recon…
3 room apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 73 m²
€ 67,314
Apartment 3 + 1 73m2 after reconstruction of 2016 on the 6th floor of the panel house Quiet…
1 room apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms 34 m²
€ 66,417
We offer a good 1 + 1 apartment with a total area of 34 m2 in a popular and quiet place. Th…
2 room apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 65 m²
€ 60,801
< p > apartment 2 + 1 65m2 on the 3 floor of the panel house The entire house underwen…
2 room apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 54 m²
€ 83,655
We offer for sale an apartment with layout 2 + 1 with balcony, in the center of Usti-nad-lab…
2 room apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 56 m²
€ 75,543
We offer an apartment in Usti nad labem for sale. The total area of the apartment is 56 m2.…
Apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
Apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
73 m²
€ 109,005
Apartment for sale in the center of Usti-nad-labem. Apartment after renovation and layout 2 …
2 room apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 69 m²
€ 95,823
Apartment for sale in Usti nad Labem, located in a two-storey villa. There are only 4 apart…
2 room apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 57 m²
€ 88,725
We offer an apartment on the 4th floor, four-storey, brick house. Apartment 2 + 1 with an a…

