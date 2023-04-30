Czech Republic
Realting.com
Czech Republic
Northwest
Ustecky kraj
okres Usti nad Labem
Residential properties for sale in Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
34 properties total found
1 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms
45 m²
€ 60,450
2 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
72 m²
€ 53,742
For sale apartment 2 + 1 72 m ² in the center of Usti nad Labem 2nd floor of brick house apa…
3 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms
80 m²
€ 148,317
apartment 3 + kk 80m2 on the 2nd floor of a brick house with a front desk and parking space.…
2 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
63 m²
€ 81,120
apartment 2 + 1 63m2 on the 4 floor of the panel house with elevator house after reconstruct…
1 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms
36 m²
€ 67,938
apartment 1 + 1 36m2 on the 5 floor of the panel house after reconstruction Both rooms have …
1 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms
34 m²
€ 54,756
apartment 1 + 1 34m2 on the 7 floor of the panel house The apartment was renovated in previo…
2 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
46 m²
€ 65,403
apartment 2 + kk 46m2 on the 3rd floor of a brick house The apartment has a share in the lan…
1 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms
35 m²
€ 58,812
1 apartment + 1 35m2 on the 3 floor of the panel house Within walking distance of the city c…
2 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
63 m²
€ 91,026
Apartment 2 + 1 + with an area of 63 m2, located on the second floor of a brick building…
3 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
64 m²
€ 98,631
Apartment 3 + 1 64m2 on the 3 floor of the panel house A profitable location with excellent …
2 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
54 m²
€ 106,236
apartment 2 + 1 and a total area of 54.1 m2, located on the fifth floor of a quiet brick…
2 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
57 m²
€ 109,005
2 + 1 57m2 on the 2 floor of a brick house in one of the most attractive places in Usti nad …
1 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms
36 m²
€ 68,445
apartment 1 + 1 36m2 on the 5 floor of a panel house Apartment with excellent repair In a go…
2 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
54 m²
€ 72,774
apartment 2 + 1 54m2 on the 3 floor of a renovated brick house apartment after partial recon…
2 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
50 m²
€ 66,573
apartment 2 + kk 50m2 on the 2nd floor of a brick house The advantage of the offer is the lo…
1 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms
54 m²
€ 70,473
apartment 1 + 1 54m2 on the 5 floor of a brick house apartment after partial reconstruction …
2 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
50 m²
€ 63,375
apartment 2 + kk 50m2 on the 2nd floor of a brick house Heating and hot water is provided by…
2 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
46 m²
€ 88,686
apartment 2 + kk 46m2 on the 2nd floor brick house + crypt + parking space in the yard The a…
2 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
42 m²
€ 56,784
newly renovated apartment 2 + kk measuring 42 m2 on the 9th floor of a panel house There is …
2 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
40 m²
€ 58,812
apartment 2 + kk 40m2 on the 2nd floor of a panel house Apartment after partial revitalizati…
1 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms
44 m²
€ 77,064
fully furnished apartment 1 + 1 44m2 on the 11 floor of a panel house Apartment after recons…
2 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
54 m²
€ 95,316
apartment 2 + 1 54m2 on the 2 floor of a brick house The apartment has been completely recon…
3 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
73 m²
€ 67,314
Apartment 3 + 1 73m2 after reconstruction of 2016 on the 6th floor of the panel house Quiet…
1 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms
34 m²
€ 66,417
We offer a good 1 + 1 apartment with a total area of 34 m2 in a popular and quiet place. Th…
2 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
65 m²
€ 60,801
< p > apartment 2 + 1 65m2 on the 3 floor of the panel house The entire house underwen…
2 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
54 m²
€ 83,655
We offer for sale an apartment with layout 2 + 1 with balcony, in the center of Usti-nad-lab…
2 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
56 m²
€ 75,543
We offer an apartment in Usti nad labem for sale. The total area of the apartment is 56 m2.…
Apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
73 m²
€ 109,005
Apartment for sale in the center of Usti-nad-labem. Apartment after renovation and layout 2 …
2 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
69 m²
€ 95,823
Apartment for sale in Usti nad Labem, located in a two-storey villa. There are only 4 apart…
2 room apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
57 m²
€ 88,725
We offer an apartment on the 4th floor, four-storey, brick house. Apartment 2 + 1 with an a…
