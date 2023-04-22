Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. Southwest
  4. Plzensky kraj
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Plzensky kraj, Czech Republic

okres Plzen-mesto
3
Pilsen
3
okres Klatovy
1
okres Plzen-jih
1
okres Tachov
1
Rabi
1
Spalene Porici
1
2 room apartment in Trebel, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Trebel, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 79 m²
€ 74,061
Apartment in Rabi, Czech Republic
Apartment
Rabi, Czech Republic
110 m²
€ 116,610
3 room apartment in okres Plzen-mesto, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
okres Plzen-mesto, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 76 m²
€ 192,699
3 apartment + 1 76m2 on the 2 floor of the panel house — The house has been completely…
4 room apartment in okres Plzen-mesto, Czech Republic
4 room apartment
okres Plzen-mesto, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms 89 m²
€ 202,098
apartment 4 + 1 89m2 after repair from one room access to a large loggia (6.3 m) One bathroo…
3 room apartment in okres Plzen-mesto, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
okres Plzen-mesto, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 75 m²
€ 163,917
3 + 1 75m2 on the 2 floor of the panel house + loggia + basement The bonus is a fitness cent…
Apartment in Spalene Porici, Czech Republic
Apartment
Spalene Porici, Czech Republic
1 000 m²
€ 349,830
Currently, this is a renovated, modern room of refrigeration halls, in which there is a comp…

