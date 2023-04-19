Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. Northwest
  4. Ustecky kraj
  5. okres Teplice

Residential properties for sale in okres Teplice, Czech Republic

1 property total found
4 room apartmentin Teplice, Czech Republic
4 room apartment
Teplice, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 141,453
For sale two-storey apartment 4 + 1 90 m ² in the center of Teplice Two bedrooms are on the …

Properties features in okres Teplice, Czech Republic

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir