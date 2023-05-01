Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. Moravia-Silesia
  4. Moravskoslezsky kraj
  5. okres Ostrava-mesto

Residential properties for sale in okres Ostrava-mesto, Czech Republic

Ostrava
6
7 properties total found
1 room apartment in okres Ostrava-mesto, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
okres Ostrava-mesto, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 24 m²
€ 58,500
1 room apartment in okres Ostrava-mesto, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
okres Ostrava-mesto, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms 39 m²
€ 60,840
1 room apartment in okres Ostrava-mesto, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
okres Ostrava-mesto, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms 35 m²
€ 60,060
2 room apartment in okres Ostrava-mesto, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Ostrava-mesto, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 46 m²
€ 56,355
2 room apartment in okres Ostrava-mesto, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Ostrava-mesto, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 52 m²
€ 68,601
2 room apartment in Belsky Les, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Belsky Les, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 43 m²
€ 66,690
2 room apartment in okres Ostrava-mesto, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Ostrava-mesto, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 49 m²
€ 70,551

Properties features in okres Ostrava-mesto, Czech Republic

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go