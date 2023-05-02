Czech Republic
Realting.com
Czech Republic
Central Bohemia
Stredocesky kraj
okres Kladno
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in okres Kladno, Czech Republic
Kladno
31
Apartment
Clear all
43 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
2 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
42 m²
€ 99,450
2 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
38 m²
€ 99,840
2 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
39 m²
€ 108,459
2 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
59 m²
€ 99,450
1 room apartment
Otvovice, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
35 m²
€ 99,450
3 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms
48 m²
€ 136,500
2 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
42 m²
€ 107,250
2 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
64 m²
€ 136,110
2 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
€ 116,805
Apartment
Slany, Czech Republic
1 781 m²
€ 486,603
Warehouse and production facilities, locker rooms, showers, toilets, office, garage and tech…
3 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms
77 m²
€ 234,468
apartment 3 + kk 77m2 on the 8th floor of the panel house + balcony + crypt apartment after …
1 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms
30 m²
€ 134,316
We offer for sale apartment 1 + 1 after a complete reconstruction of 30 m2 in a quiet part o…
Apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
103 m²
€ 291,525
Family house with great city views There is a garage and a workshop
Apartment
Podlesin, Czech Republic
157 m²
€ 303,693
Fully remodeled original rectangular house with new extension. As part of the reconstruction…
Apartment
Zlonice, Czech Republic
185 m²
€ 240,825
family house with a large garden in the village of Stradonice in the Kladno area. There is a…
1 room apartment
Zizice, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
25 m²
€ 91,377
Apartment 1 + kk, with an area of 24.7 m2, is located on the 2nd floor of a brick house with…
1 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms
28 m²
€ 114,894
apartment 1 + 1 28m2 on the 3rd floor of a brick house House insulated, plastic windows, apa…
2 room apartment
Smecno, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
55 m²
€ 109,629
renovated apartment 2 + kk 55m2 The house is located in a quiet place on the outskirts of th…
Apartment
Bustehrad, Czech Republic
158 m²
€ 343,395
townhouse 5 + kk, 158 m2, terrace with gazebo and beautiful garden Heated floors The townhou…
1 room apartment
Zizice, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
25 m²
€ 100,893
For sale apartment 1 + kk 25 m ² in the city of Kladno 2nd floor of brick house Apartment af…
Apartment
Zlonice, Czech Republic
85 m²
€ 108,498
For sale House 85 m ² with a plot of 212 m ², near the city of Kladno 3 rooms plus kitchen. …
2 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
53 m²
€ 156,390
Apartment layout 2 + 1 (49m2) + loggia (4m2) + cellar. The apartment is located on the 2nd f…
2 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
62 m²
€ 161,226
We offer for sale apartment 2 + 1 with pantry and balcony on the 4th floor of the panel hous…
2 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
59 m²
€ 182,247
apartment 2 + kk 59m2 on the 2nd floor of a brick house Plastic windows with blinds. residen…
2 room apartment
Slany, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
55 m²
€ 133,146
Sale 2 + kk apartments with an area of 55 m2 with two balconies on the 3rd floor of a brick …
1 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms
32 m²
€ 82,641
apartment 1 + 1 32m2 on the 1st floor of a brick house The house stands in a quiet area with…
1 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms
33 m²
€ 88,257
apartment 1 + 1 33m2 on the 1 floor of a brick house + crypt house among greenery with excel…
2 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
52 m²
€ 140,205
apartment 2 + 1 52m2 on the 3 floor of a brick house + basement Apartment after partial rec…
2 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
53 m²
€ 140,946
apartment 2 + 1 53m2 + balcony 7m2, + cellar, on the 3 floor of the panel house The whole a…
Apartment
Kamenne Zehrovice, Czech Republic
115 m²
€ 144,573
house 115m2 with a section of 231m2 in the center of the village of Kamennaya Zehrovice in t…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
