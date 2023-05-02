Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. Central Bohemia
  4. Stredocesky kraj
  5. okres Kladno
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in okres Kladno, Czech Republic

Kladno
31
Apartment To archive
Clear all
43 properties total found
2 room apartment in Kladno, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 42 m²
€ 99,450
2 room apartment in Kladno, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 38 m²
€ 99,840
2 room apartment in Kladno, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 39 m²
€ 108,459
2 room apartment in Kladno, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 59 m²
€ 99,450
1 room apartment in Otvovice, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
Otvovice, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 35 m²
€ 99,450
3 room apartment in Kladno, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms 48 m²
€ 136,500
2 room apartment in Kladno, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 42 m²
€ 107,250
2 room apartment in Kladno, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 64 m²
€ 136,110
2 room apartment in Kladno, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 50 m²
€ 116,805
Apartment in Slany, Czech Republic
Apartment
Slany, Czech Republic
1 781 m²
€ 486,603
Warehouse and production facilities, locker rooms, showers, toilets, office, garage and tech…
3 room apartment in Kladno, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms 77 m²
€ 234,468
apartment 3 + kk 77m2 on the 8th floor of the panel house + balcony + crypt apartment after …
1 room apartment in Kladno, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms 30 m²
€ 134,316
We offer for sale apartment 1 + 1 after a complete reconstruction of 30 m2 in a quiet part o…
Apartment in Kladno, Czech Republic
Apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
103 m²
€ 291,525
Family house with great city views There is a garage and a workshop
Apartment in Podlesin, Czech Republic
Apartment
Podlesin, Czech Republic
157 m²
€ 303,693
Fully remodeled original rectangular house with new extension. As part of the reconstruction…
Apartment in Zlonice, Czech Republic
Apartment
Zlonice, Czech Republic
185 m²
€ 240,825
family house with a large garden in the village of Stradonice in the Kladno area. There is a…
1 room apartment in Zizice, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
Zizice, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 25 m²
€ 91,377
Apartment 1 + kk, with an area of 24.7 m2, is located on the 2nd floor of a brick house with…
1 room apartment in Kladno, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms 28 m²
€ 114,894
apartment 1 + 1 28m2 on the 3rd floor of a brick house House insulated, plastic windows, apa…
2 room apartment in Smecno, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Smecno, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 55 m²
€ 109,629
renovated apartment 2 + kk 55m2 The house is located in a quiet place on the outskirts of th…
Apartment in Bustehrad, Czech Republic
Apartment
Bustehrad, Czech Republic
158 m²
€ 343,395
townhouse 5 + kk, 158 m2, terrace with gazebo and beautiful garden Heated floors The townhou…
1 room apartment in Zizice, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
Zizice, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 25 m²
€ 100,893
For sale apartment 1 + kk 25 m ² in the city of Kladno 2nd floor of brick house Apartment af…
Apartment in Zlonice, Czech Republic
Apartment
Zlonice, Czech Republic
85 m²
€ 108,498
For sale House 85 m ² with a plot of 212 m ², near the city of Kladno 3 rooms plus kitchen. …
2 room apartment in Kladno, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 53 m²
€ 156,390
Apartment layout 2 + 1 (49m2) + loggia (4m2) + cellar. The apartment is located on the 2nd f…
2 room apartment in Kladno, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 62 m²
€ 161,226
We offer for sale apartment 2 + 1 with pantry and balcony on the 4th floor of the panel hous…
2 room apartment in Kladno, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 59 m²
€ 182,247
apartment 2 + kk 59m2 on the 2nd floor of a brick house Plastic windows with blinds. residen…
2 room apartment in Slany, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Slany, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 55 m²
€ 133,146
Sale 2 + kk apartments with an area of 55 m2 with two balconies on the 3rd floor of a brick …
1 room apartment in Kladno, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms 32 m²
€ 82,641
apartment 1 + 1 32m2 on the 1st floor of a brick house The house stands in a quiet area with…
1 room apartment in Kladno, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms 33 m²
€ 88,257
apartment 1 + 1 33m2 on the 1 floor of a brick house + crypt house among greenery with excel…
2 room apartment in Kladno, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 52 m²
€ 140,205
apartment 2 + 1 52m2 on the 3 floor of a brick house + basement Apartment after partial rec…
2 room apartment in Kladno, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Kladno, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 53 m²
€ 140,946
apartment 2 + 1 53m2 + balcony 7m2, + cellar, on the 3 floor of the panel house The whole a…
Apartment in Kamenne Zehrovice, Czech Republic
Apartment
Kamenne Zehrovice, Czech Republic
115 m²
€ 144,573
house 115m2 with a section of 231m2 in the center of the village of Kamennaya Zehrovice in t…

Properties features in okres Kladno, Czech Republic

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir