  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. Northwest
  4. Karlovarsky kraj
  5. okres Karlovy Vary

Residential properties for sale in okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic

Carlsbad
4
Nejdek
1
5 properties total found
2 room apartmentin okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 76 m²
€ 218,010
2 room apartmentin okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 40 m²
€ 175,422
We offer a magnificent apartment after reconstruction on the ground floor of a beautiful his…
Apartmentin okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
157 m²
€ 400,530
House 157 m², plot 440 m² on Slovenian Karlovy Vary The area has a 24-hour reception and poo…
3 room apartmentin okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 73 m²
€ 183,417
Apartment 3 + 1 in the very center of Karlovy Vary. 73m2 After repair 3rd floor of a brick house
Apartmentin Nejdek, Czech Republic
Apartment
Nejdek, Czech Republic
235 m²
€ 164,775
We offer for sale a brick family house with a layout of 7 + 2 in a quiet part of Sucha near …

