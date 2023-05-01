Czech Republic
Realting.com
Czech Republic
Southeast
Jihomoravsky kraj
okres Brno-venkov
Residential properties for sale in okres Brno-venkov, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Pribram na Morave, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms
50 m²
€ 228,540
apartment 3 + kk 50m2 on 2 brick house floor after reconstruction The apartment has a small …
3 room apartment
Ujezd u Brna, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms
80 m²
€ 268,203
apartment 3 + kk 80m2 on 2 floor of a brick house without elevator there is a spacious balco…
Apartment
Chudcice, Czech Republic
163 m²
€ 359,970
Sold detached house 4 + kk with terrace. The house stands on a beautiful plot of 1623 m2, fr…
Apartment
Slapanice, Czech Republic
145 m²
€ 244,335
family house with well-groomed palisade, 10 m2 terrace and garage. The house is located in t…
Apartment
Syrovice, Czech Republic
200 m²
€ 516,984
non-standard house 200m2 5 + kk near the center of Brno (15 km), located in the village of S…
Apartment
Nebovidy, Czech Republic
111 m²
€ 281,463
a two-story family house with a front desk and a terrace for relaxation in the suburban vill…
Apartment
Rajhrad, Czech Republic
158 m²
€ 287,157
House 5 + 1 residential area 158 m2. The house is heated with fireplace, which are distribut…
Apartment
Zelesice, Czech Republic
210 m²
€ 312,819
Brno District & # 8212; village and to Zheleshitsa. Sale of 6 + 1 family home with garden an…
Apartment
Orechov, Czech Republic
195 m²
€ 323,778
brick house 4 + 1 195 m2 with terraces (estate), with a sharp-edged roof, one floor and part…
Apartment
Sobotovice, Czech Republic
360 m²
€ 391,677
We offer for sale a beautiful family house 360m2 with layout 6 + kk with garage There are ho…
Apartment
Blazovice, Czech Republic
250 m²
€ 387,348
Two-storey house 4 + kk with two separate entrances, with fireplace brick family house on a …
1 room apartment
Ivancice, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms
38 m²
€ 82,602
Apartment Address: LuKní and IvanKice Planning: 1+1 Total area: 38 sq.m Floor: 4 Balcony: i…
1 room apartment
Kurim, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
28 m²
€ 83,655
Apartment Address: Wolkerova and Kuřim Planning: 1+ kk Total area: 28 sq.m Floor: 3 Loggia:…
