Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. Northwest
  4. Ustecky kraj
  5. okres Most
  6. Most

Residential properties for sale in Most, Czech Republic

11 properties total found
3 room apartment in Most, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Most, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 55 m²
€ 72,266
2 room apartment in Most, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Most, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 55 m²
€ 63,375
Offered for sale apartment with repair 2 + 1 on the 2 floor, including the tenant, the apart…
3 room apartment in Most, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Most, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 75 m²
€ 60,801
We offer for sale a fully renovated and equipped apartment of 3 + 1, in Most, 75 m2, ground …
2 room apartment in Most, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Most, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 40 m²
€ 51,207
apartment 2 + kk 40m2 with loggia on 6 panel house floor in private ownership quiet, green s…
3 room apartment in Most, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Most, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 62 m²
€ 53,742
apartment 3 + 1 62m2 with balcony, on the 8 floor of the panel house with elevator house aft…
2 room apartment in Most, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Most, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 40 m²
€ 53,235
apartment 2 + kk with a loggia 40m2 on 6 floor of a panel house quiet, green area parking in…
2 room apartment in Most, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Most, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 51 m²
€ 90,246
apartment 2 + 1 51m2 on the 6th floor of a brick house with an elevator city center, demande…
3 room apartment in Most, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Most, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 55 m²
€ 58,266
apartment 3 + 1 55m2 on the 7th floor of the panel house Apartment after partial reconstruction
3 room apartment in Most, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Most, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 63 m²
€ 55,614
apartment 3 + 1 63m2 on the 11th floor of the panel house The apartment has three French pla…
2 room apartment in Most, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Most, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 58 m²
€ 60,840
apartment 2 + 1 58m2 on the 4th floor of a brick house In recent years, the apartment has un…
2 room apartment in Most, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Most, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 56 m²
€ 53,742
Apartment for sale 2 + 1 56 m ² in the center of the city Bridge. 3rd floor brick house Apa…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir