Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. Northeast
  4. Liberecky kraj
  5. okres Liberec

Residential properties for sale in Liberec, Czech Republic

12 properties total found
2 room apartment in okres Liberec, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Liberec, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Area 36 m²
€ 126,750
1 room apartment in okres Liberec, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
okres Liberec, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Area 28 m²
€ 131,079
3 room apartment in okres Liberec, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
okres Liberec, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
€ 167,115
3 room apartment in okres Liberec, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
okres Liberec, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
€ 197,925
3 room apartment in okres Liberec, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
okres Liberec, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
€ 172,341
2 room apartment in okres Liberec, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Liberec, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
€ 151,125
2 room apartment in okres Liberec, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Liberec, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
€ 135,876
2 room apartment in okres Liberec, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Liberec, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Area 38 m²
€ 112,281
2 room apartment in okres Liberec, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Liberec, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Area 54 m²
€ 117,507
2 room apartment in okres Liberec, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Liberec, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
€ 202,605
2 room apartment in okres Liberec, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Liberec, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
€ 161,850
2 room apartment in okres Liberec, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Liberec, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
€ 194,298

Properties features in Liberec, Czech Republic

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir