Apartments for sale in Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Zhdanovichy
27 properties total found
8 room apartment in Ratomka, Belarus
8 room apartment
Ratomka, Belarus
Rooms 8
Area 263 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 159,604
2 room apartment in Ratomka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Ratomka, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/7
€ 104,791
1 room apartment in Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 7/9
€ 45,510
1 room apartment in Ratomka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Ratomka, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 90,290
1 room apartment in Ratomka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Ratomka, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/4
€ 45,601
2 room apartment in Ratomka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Ratomka, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/4
€ 60,649
1 room apartment in Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 6/10
€ 42,865
1 room apartment in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 9/10
€ 45,510
1 room apartment in Ratomka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Ratomka, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/4
€ 45,601
1 room apartment in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 10/19
€ 56,545
2 room apartment in Ratomka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Ratomka, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/7
€ 121,299
1 room apartment in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 9/19
€ 54,721
3 room apartment in Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 4/10
€ 68,402
1 room apartment in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 45,145
2 room apartment in Ratomka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Ratomka, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/4
€ 46,969
1 room apartment in Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 20,429
Apartment in Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Apartment
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 187 m²
€ 77,430
4 room apartment in Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 room apartment
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 77,430
2 room apartment in Ratomka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Ratomka, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 200,644
Apartment in Ratomka, Belarus
Apartment
Ratomka, Belarus
Area 84 m²
€ 48,337
2 room apartment in Ratomka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Ratomka, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 6/7
€ 117,651
4 room apartment in Ratomka, Belarus
4 room apartment
Ratomka, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 88 m²
Floor 4/6
€ 117,651
3 room apartment in Ratomka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Ratomka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 4/7
€ 118,107
Apartment in Ratomka, Belarus
Apartment
Ratomka, Belarus
Area 53 m²
€ 58,825
2 room apartment in Ratomka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Ratomka, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 58,825
4 room apartment in Ratomka, Belarus
4 room apartment
Ratomka, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 128 m²
Floor 7/7
€ 164,164
4 room apartment in Ratomka, Belarus
4 room apartment
Ratomka, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 257 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 228,005

Properties features in Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

