  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Chervyen District
  5. Valievacski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Valievacski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Housein Valievacski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Valievacski sielski Saviet, Belarus
37 m²
€ 22,792
For sale a well-kept area with a house for year-round residence. House with furniture. Conve…
Housein Hrabionka, Belarus
House
Hrabionka, Belarus
25 m²
€ 12,815
For sale an excellent site with a new house in the village of Grebenka, Chervensky district,…
Housein Valievacski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Valievacski sielski Saviet, Belarus
39 m²
€ 14,371
Housein Hrabionka, Belarus
House
Hrabionka, Belarus
70 m²
€ 6,408
House for sale in reconstruction in a picturesque place, d. Grebienka. & Nbsp; Minsk region,…
Housein Valievacy, Belarus
House
Valievacy, Belarus
250 m²
€ 82,291
For sale an excellent, modern house for life in the agricultural town of Valevachi, 35 km fr…
Housein carnahradz, Belarus
House
carnahradz, Belarus
162 m²
€ 81,467

