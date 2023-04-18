Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Valievacski sielski Saviet, Belarus

6 properties total found
Housein Valievacski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Valievacski sielski Saviet, Belarus
37 m²
€ 22,792
For sale a well-kept area with a house for year-round residence. House with furniture. Conve…
Housein Hrabionka, Belarus
House
Hrabionka, Belarus
25 m²
€ 12,815
For sale an excellent site with a new house in the village of Grebenka, Chervensky district,…
Housein Valievacski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Valievacski sielski Saviet, Belarus
39 m²
€ 14,371
Housein Hrabionka, Belarus
House
Hrabionka, Belarus
70 m²
€ 6,408
House for sale in reconstruction in a picturesque place, d. Grebienka. & Nbsp; Minsk region,…
Housein Valievacy, Belarus
House
Valievacy, Belarus
250 m²
€ 82,291
For sale an excellent, modern house for life in the agricultural town of Valevachi, 35 km fr…
Housein carnahradz, Belarus
House
carnahradz, Belarus
162 m²
€ 81,467

Properties features in Valievacski sielski Saviet, Belarus

