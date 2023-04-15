Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Stowbtsy District, Belarus

Stowbtsy
4
Dzieraunianski sielski Saviet
1
Litvienski sielski Saviet
1
Novakolasauski sielski Saviet
1
Saskouski sielski Saviet
1
Visniaviecki sielski Saviet
1
9 properties total found
Apartmentin Visniaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Apartment
Visniaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
121 m²
€ 25,217
2 room apartmentin Navakolasava, Belarus
2 room apartment
Navakolasava, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 17,922
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in a picturesque place Address: p. Novokolosovo, st. School, d.…
3 room apartmentin Stowbtsy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Stowbtsy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 71 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 49,534
Three bedroom apartment for sale with a good location! g. Stolbtsy, St. Central, 5.  Th…
3 room apartmentin Dzieraunianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Dzieraunianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 69 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 19,363
For sale warm cozy apartment in ag. Village near the lake. Minsk region, Stolbtsov dist…
4 room apartmentin Litvienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 room apartment
Litvienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 81 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 16,211
Apartmentin Stowbtsy, Belarus
Apartment
Stowbtsy, Belarus
36 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 9,907
For sale 29/50 shares of a two-room apartment ( room with a balcony and half of the area & n…
2 room apartmentin Saskouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Saskouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 41 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 12,158
2 rooms and nbsp; Apartment and nbsp; in the ecological city of Neman! Excellent location an…
Apartmentin Stowbtsy, Belarus
Apartment
Stowbtsy, Belarus
69 m²
€ 24,317
Part of the house for sale in Stolbtsy . According to the documents, this is a separate 3 & …
2 room apartmentin Stowbtsy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Stowbtsy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 62 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 31,522
Sale of the 2-roomed apartment. Columns, Brest e.g., 70 km from МКАД2/2 этажного the p…

