  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Stowbtsy District

Residential properties for sale in Stowbtsy District, Belarus

Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet
18
Stowbtsy
13
Litvienski sielski Saviet
9
Mikalajeuscynski sielski Saviet
6
Zajamnauski sielski Saviet
4
Saskouski sielski Saviet
3
Visniaviecki sielski Saviet
2
Dzieraunianski sielski Saviet
1
60 properties total found
Housein Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
23 m²
€ 5,854
Housein Litvienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Litvienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
90 m²
€ 23,326
A solid residential building for sale in a picturesque place. Water with wings adjoins the s…
Apartmentin Visniaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Apartment
Visniaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
121 m²
€ 25,217
Housein Stowbtsy, Belarus
House
Stowbtsy, Belarus
84 m²
€ 31,522
Housein Litvienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Litvienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
107 m²
€ 110,686
House with a plot on the Petrovovo farm Address: x. Petrovo, st. Ozernaya ⁇ 知 About your …
Housein Litvienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Litvienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
67 m²
€ 22,425
One-level house on a plot of 25 acres! Address: d. Tesnova 2, st. Central ➜ Fully ready for …
Housein Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
23 m²
€ 6,304
For sale is in a picturesque place! Address: ST « Iskra ». 武Dacha allows you to come and re…
Housein Zajamnaje, Belarus
House
Zajamnaje, Belarus
39 m²
€ 10,717
House for sale with a large plot of land ( 22 acres ) in ag. Zayamnoye, Stolbtsovsky distric…
Housein Zareccia, Belarus
House
Zareccia, Belarus
55 m²
€ 17,922
For sale a great house near the lake! Address: d. Zarechye, st. Central.  武Prologist h…
Housein Litvienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Litvienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
61 m²
€ 10,717
House for sale 66 km from MKAD, Grodno direction, Stolbtsov district, etc. Zenevich, built i…
2 room apartmentin Navakolasava, Belarus
2 room apartment
Navakolasava, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 17,922
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in a picturesque place Address: p. Novokolosovo, st. School, d.…
Housein Zasullie, Belarus
House
Zasullie, Belarus
51 m²
€ 14,410
House for sale in the Brest direction, in the Stolbtsov district in the agricultural town of…
3 room apartmentin Stowbtsy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Stowbtsy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 71 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 49,534
Three bedroom apartment for sale with a good location! g. Stolbtsy, St. Central, 5.  Th…
Housein Stowbtsy, Belarus
House
Stowbtsy, Belarus
94 m²
€ 45,031
The house is located in the city of Stolbtsy ( Akinchitsa microdistrict ) 63 km from Minsk a…
Housein Zasullie, Belarus
House
Zasullie, Belarus
154 m²
€ 15,761
A cozy brick capital house with an attic, garage and a spacious covered terrace directly nea…
Housein Tonava, Belarus
House
Tonava, Belarus
41 m²
€ 10,807
House for sale in d. Tonovo 65 km from MKAD Brest direction. The paved road to the house its…
Housein Novy Svierzan, Belarus
House
Novy Svierzan, Belarus
90 m²
€ 61,692
Cozy apartment building for sale in a picturesque place! White brick house, insulated by a m…
Housein Visniaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Visniaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
55 m²
€ 8,556
For sale a small house in Zarechye ( from Stolbtsy - 18 km, from. Nesvizh - 15 km ) House ma…
3 room apartmentin Dzieraunianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Dzieraunianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 69 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 19,363
For sale warm cozy apartment in ag. Village near the lake. Minsk region, Stolbtsov dist…
Housein Nalibacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Nalibacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
23 m²
€ 15,310
For sale a small but very cozy house with a plot in the very center of Nalibokskaya Pushcha.…
Housein Stowbtsy, Belarus
House
Stowbtsy, Belarus
68 m²
€ 35,935
A solid house for sale in. Columns. Minsk region, 64 km from MKAD.   The house is locat…
Housein Starasvierzanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Starasvierzanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
126 m²
€ 31,522
House for sale at: d. Kazeyki borders on d. Zaluzhye ( there is a school, a garden, shops ) …
Housein Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
36 m²
€ 4,053
Favorable offer!  For sale cottage in ST '' Mathematician ", Stolbtsov district, 53 km …
Housein Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
60 m²
€ 6,304
A solid house for sale in the village. Tatarschina. Minsk region, Stolbtsov district, 57 km …
Housein Litvienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Litvienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
50 m²
€ 3,467
House for sale in the village. Need repairs and investments, but maybe someone will do for a…
Housein Novyja Rubiazevicy, Belarus
House
Novyja Rubiazevicy, Belarus
167 m²
€ 37,826
For sale a new house for decoration in the village. New Rubezhevichi. A very developed settl…
Housein Zasullie, Belarus
House
Zasullie, Belarus
37 m²
€ 11,708
Housein Litva, Belarus
House
Litva, Belarus
79 m²
€ 69,348
Housein Mikalajeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Mikalajeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
110 m²
€ 19,814
Housein Zasullie, Belarus
House
Zasullie, Belarus
55 m²
€ 5,314

Properties features in Stowbtsy District, Belarus

