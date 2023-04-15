Belarus
Filters
TRY
60 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
23 m²
€ 5,854
House
Litvienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
90 m²
€ 23,326
A solid residential building for sale in a picturesque place. Water with wings adjoins the s…
Apartment
Visniaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
121 m²
€ 25,217
House
Stowbtsy, Belarus
84 m²
€ 31,522
House
Litvienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
107 m²
€ 110,686
House with a plot on the Petrovovo farm Address: x. Petrovo, st. Ozernaya ⁇ 知 About your …
House
Litvienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
67 m²
€ 22,425
One-level house on a plot of 25 acres! Address: d. Tesnova 2, st. Central ➜ Fully ready for …
House
Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
23 m²
€ 6,304
For sale is in a picturesque place! Address: ST « Iskra ». 武Dacha allows you to come and re…
House
Zajamnaje, Belarus
39 m²
€ 10,717
House for sale with a large plot of land ( 22 acres ) in ag. Zayamnoye, Stolbtsovsky distric…
House
Zareccia, Belarus
55 m²
€ 17,922
For sale a great house near the lake! Address: d. Zarechye, st. Central. 武Prologist h…
House
Litvienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
61 m²
€ 10,717
House for sale 66 km from MKAD, Grodno direction, Stolbtsov district, etc. Zenevich, built i…
2 room apartment
Navakolasava, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
44 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 17,922
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in a picturesque place Address: p. Novokolosovo, st. School, d.…
House
Zasullie, Belarus
51 m²
€ 14,410
House for sale in the Brest direction, in the Stolbtsov district in the agricultural town of…
3 room apartment
Stowbtsy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
71 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 49,534
Three bedroom apartment for sale with a good location! g. Stolbtsy, St. Central, 5. Th…
House
Stowbtsy, Belarus
94 m²
€ 45,031
The house is located in the city of Stolbtsy ( Akinchitsa microdistrict ) 63 km from Minsk a…
House
Zasullie, Belarus
154 m²
€ 15,761
A cozy brick capital house with an attic, garage and a spacious covered terrace directly nea…
House
Tonava, Belarus
41 m²
€ 10,807
House for sale in d. Tonovo 65 km from MKAD Brest direction. The paved road to the house its…
House
Novy Svierzan, Belarus
90 m²
€ 61,692
Cozy apartment building for sale in a picturesque place! White brick house, insulated by a m…
House
Visniaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
55 m²
€ 8,556
For sale a small house in Zarechye ( from Stolbtsy - 18 km, from. Nesvizh - 15 km ) House ma…
3 room apartment
Dzieraunianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
69 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 19,363
For sale warm cozy apartment in ag. Village near the lake. Minsk region, Stolbtsov dist…
House
Nalibacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
23 m²
€ 15,310
For sale a small but very cozy house with a plot in the very center of Nalibokskaya Pushcha.…
House
Stowbtsy, Belarus
68 m²
€ 35,935
A solid house for sale in. Columns. Minsk region, 64 km from MKAD. The house is locat…
House
Starasvierzanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
126 m²
€ 31,522
House for sale at: d. Kazeyki borders on d. Zaluzhye ( there is a school, a garden, shops ) …
House
Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
36 m²
€ 4,053
Favorable offer! For sale cottage in ST '' Mathematician ", Stolbtsov district, 53 km …
House
Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
60 m²
€ 6,304
A solid house for sale in the village. Tatarschina. Minsk region, Stolbtsov district, 57 km …
House
Litvienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
50 m²
€ 3,467
House for sale in the village. Need repairs and investments, but maybe someone will do for a…
House
Novyja Rubiazevicy, Belarus
167 m²
€ 37,826
For sale a new house for decoration in the village. New Rubezhevichi. A very developed settl…
House
Zasullie, Belarus
37 m²
€ 11,708
House
Litva, Belarus
79 m²
€ 69,348
House
Mikalajeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
110 m²
€ 19,814
House
Zasullie, Belarus
55 m²
€ 5,314
Show next 30 properties
1
2
