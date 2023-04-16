Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Hrodna Region
Smarhon' District
Houses
Houses for sale in Smarhon' District, Belarus
Smarhon
4
Zalieski sielski Saviet
3
Karaniouski sielski Saviet
2
Visnieuski sielski Saviet
2
Kreuski sielski Saviet
1
Solski sielski Saviet
1
House
Clear all
13 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Zalesse, Belarus
46 m²
€ 7,116
House for sale near the Vilia River! Address: ah. Zalesye st. Anniversary 武 Excellent hous…
House
Karaniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
93 m²
€ 28,192
House-release with gas and great potential. There is a bathhouse on the territory of the hou…
House
Zalesse, Belarus
46 m²
€ 7,116
House for sale near the Vilia River! Address: ah. Zalesye st. Anniversary 武 Excellent hous…
House
Kreva, Belarus
94 m²
€ 24,319
For sale single-family block residential building built in 2002 ( 100 percent ready, the hou…
Cottage
Visnieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
228 m²
€ 87,368
Cottage for sale in d. Gorani, located in a picturesque place within walking distance of Lak…
House
Solski sielski Saviet, Belarus
132 m²
Price on request
Beautiful house near large water ( Snigjansk reservoir - 134 hectares! ), In an ideal place …
House
Smarhon, Belarus
200 m²
€ 103,580
A solid house with a repair for a large and friendly family. Well-groomed plot, guest house,…
House
Smarhon, Belarus
111 m²
€ 29,723
We bring to your attention the perfect offer of a house in a great place! & nbsp ; An excel…
House
Zalieski sielski Saviet, Belarus
284 m²
€ 139,608
A house in the Smorgon district of level 3 is sold, the walls are wood, the roof is metal ti…
Cottage
Smarhon, Belarus
175 m²
€ 72,056
Sell cottage, Smorgon, Molodechnenskoye, for example, 100 km from MKAD2 level, walls - profi…
House
Visnieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
56 m²
€ 24,319
I will sell the house, the village of Rudnya, Smorgonsky district, Rakovskoye, for example, …
House
Asinauscyzna, Belarus
210 m²
€ 110,786
I'll sell the house, ag. Osinovshchizna, Smorgonsky district, Molodechnenskoye, for example,…
House
Smarhon, Belarus
153 m²
€ 71,966
LLC & laquo; Partner for All & raquo ;, UNODC 690665135 , License of the Ministry of Justice…
