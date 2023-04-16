Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Smarhon' District, Belarus

Smarhon
21
Zalieski sielski Saviet
3
Karaniouski sielski Saviet
2
Visnieuski sielski Saviet
2
Kreuski sielski Saviet
1
Solski sielski Saviet
1
30 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Smarhon, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 60 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 28,732
Excellent 3-km. apartment in the center of. Smorgon. Address: Smorgon, st. Kutuzova, d. 21 …
1 room apartmentin Smarhon, Belarus
1 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 38 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 19,815
Great offer! 1-room apartment in Smorgon Address: Smorgon, st. Engineering, d. 14 ⁇ 知 Abo…
2 room apartmentin Smarhon, Belarus
2 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 41 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 29,273
Sale / Exchange with a supplement for an apartment in Minsk! Address: Smorgon, st. Sovetskay…
Housein Karaniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Karaniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
93 m²
€ 28,192
House-release with gas and great potential. There is a bathhouse on the territory of the hou…
2 room apartmentin Smarhon, Belarus
2 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 28,372
One bedroom apartment in the center of. Smorgon Address: Smorgon, st. Kirov, d. 5 武 Apartme…
4 room apartmentin Smarhon, Belarus
4 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 63 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 27,832
Spacious 4-km. apartment in the center of Smorgon. Address: Smorgon, st. Sinkevich, d.4 ⁇ …
2 room apartmentin Smarhon, Belarus
2 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 24,589
For sale one bedroom apartment in a quiet area! Address: Smorgon, st. Sovetskaya, d.27A ⁇ …
Housein Kreva, Belarus
House
Kreva, Belarus
94 m²
€ 24,319
For sale single-family block residential building built in 2002 ( 100 percent ready, the hou…
Apartmentin Smarhon, Belarus
Apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
101 m²
€ 13,330
2 room apartmentin Smarhon, Belarus
2 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 44,044
An elegant eugochushka for sale in a good area. The apartment has a renovation according to …
Cottagein Visnieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Visnieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
228 m²
€ 87,368
Cottage for sale in d. Gorani, located in a picturesque place within walking distance of Lak…
Housein Solski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Solski sielski Saviet, Belarus
132 m²
Price on request
Beautiful house near large water ( Snigjansk reservoir - 134 hectares! ), In an ideal place …
Housein Smarhon, Belarus
House
Smarhon, Belarus
200 m²
€ 103,580
A solid house with a repair for a large and friendly family. Well-groomed plot, guest house,…
Housein Smarhon, Belarus
House
Smarhon, Belarus
111 m²
€ 29,723
We bring to your attention the perfect offer of a house in a great place! & nbsp ; An excel…
Housein Zalieski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zalieski sielski Saviet, Belarus
284 m²
€ 139,608
A house in the Smorgon district of level 3 is sold, the walls are wood, the roof is metal ti…
Cottagein Smarhon, Belarus
Cottage
Smarhon, Belarus
175 m²
€ 72,056
Sell cottage, Smorgon, Molodechnenskoye, for example, 100 km from MKAD2 level, walls - profi…
Housein Visnieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Visnieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
56 m²
€ 24,319
I will sell the house, the village of Rudnya, Smorgonsky district, Rakovskoye, for example, …
3 room apartmentin Smarhon, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 28,642
Warm, cozy 3-room apartment with separate rooms. Located near the city center, ready to live…
Housein Asinauscyzna, Belarus
House
Asinauscyzna, Belarus
210 m²
€ 110,786
I'll sell the house, ag. Osinovshchizna, Smorgonsky district, Molodechnenskoye, for example,…
Housein Smarhon, Belarus
House
Smarhon, Belarus
153 m²
€ 71,966
LLC & laquo; Partner for All & raquo ;, UNODC 690665135 , License of the Ministry of Justice…

