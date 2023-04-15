Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Belarus
  Minsk Region
  Minsk District
  Scomyslicki sielski Saviet
  Houses

Houses for sale in Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Housein Voukavicy, Belarus
House
Voukavicy, Belarus
70 m²
€ 73,851
For sale is a site on the banks of the bird reservoir with a house in the village of Volkovi…
Housein Haradzisca, Belarus
House
Haradzisca, Belarus
450 m²
€ 98,167
The total area of the house is 450 m2, an estimated percentage of readiness is 70%. Double-g…
Cottagein Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
187 m²
€ 166,524
Cottage in the suburbs of Minsk.   We all come to this when we get tired of our neighbo…
Housein Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
229 m²
€ 135,093
   The rarest place in Belarus with mountain landscapes is the village of Strochit…
Housein Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
255 m²
€ 270,185
House for sale 3 km. from Minsk, Brest direction. The house has a central water supply, sewa…
Cottagein Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
287 m²
€ 144,099
Housein Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
180 m²
€ 108,074
Housein Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
93 m²
€ 108,074
Cozy two-story house with bath house
Housein Ščomyslica, Belarus
House
Ščomyslica, Belarus
80 m²
€ 84,208
The residential building is very close to Minsk. Uchvstok 14 acres in private ownership, the…
Housein Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
126 m²
€ 139,596
  Virtual tour mobile version! Watch a virtual tour on a PC here!   & nbsp; & nbsp…
Housein Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
246 m²
€ 477,327
For sale single-family block (gas-silicate block, block + brick) residential building locate…
Housein Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
96 m²
€ 61,242
Housein Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
163 m²
€ 36,025
  & nbsp; & nbsp; Dating for sale in ST & quot; Bird & quot; in the Brest direction nea…
Housein Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
200 m²
€ 119,782
The incomplete canned capital structure ( residential building ) for sale with a garage, sum…
Cottagein Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
476 m²
€ 174,720
Dreaming of your own big house?  There was a great opportunity to become the owner of s…
Housein Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
12 m²
€ 10,717
Garden house garden tov-veGarden house garden tov-ve & quot; Gardener-MSKiP & quot; 200 m fr…
Cottagein Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
263 m²
€ 90,062
Sell the cottage, the village of Popovichi, Minsk district, Brest, for example, 7.8 km from …
Housein Voukavicy, Belarus
House
Voukavicy, Belarus
€ 89,161

