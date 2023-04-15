Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Minsk District
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet
Residential properties for sale in Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Clear all
26 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Voukavicy, Belarus
70 m²
€ 73,851
For sale is a site on the banks of the bird reservoir with a house in the village of Volkovi…
3 room apartment
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
93 m²
6/9 Floor
€ 82,857
Three-room apartment with repair near the forest in the village of Bogatyrevo Address: Bogat…
3 room apartment
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
91 m²
2/10 Floor
€ 73,851
The apartment is well planned, ready to stay: all living rooms are separate two bathrooms s…
3 room apartment
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
92 m²
2/9 Floor
€ 83,757
The apartment has a large dressing room, 2 wardrobes. The kitchen has a built-in Bosch techn…
House
Haradzisca, Belarus
450 m²
€ 98,167
The total area of the house is 450 m2, an estimated percentage of readiness is 70%. Double-g…
2 room apartment
Malinaŭka, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
33 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 31,972
For sale a small 2-room apartment for the village of Malinovka. Not far from Malinovka metro…
Cottage
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
187 m²
€ 166,524
Cottage in the suburbs of Minsk. We all come to this when we get tired of our neighbo…
House
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
229 m²
€ 135,093
The rarest place in Belarus with mountain landscapes is the village of Strochit…
Apartment
Ščomyslica, Belarus
72 m²
€ 58,540
For connoisseurs of a comfortable and active life – an excellent version of a two-room apar…
2 room apartment
Ščomyslica, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
72 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 58,540
For connoisseurs of a comfortable and active life – an excellent version of a two-room apar…
House
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
255 m²
€ 270,185
House for sale 3 km. from Minsk, Brest direction. The house has a central water supply, sewa…
1 room apartment
Ščomyslica, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
43 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 40,528
Cottage
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
287 m²
€ 144,099
House
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
180 m²
€ 108,074
House
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
93 m²
€ 108,074
Cozy two-story house with bath house
House
Ščomyslica, Belarus
80 m²
€ 84,208
The residential building is very close to Minsk. Uchvstok 14 acres in private ownership, the…
House
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
126 m²
€ 139,596
Virtual tour mobile version! Watch a virtual tour on a PC here! & nbsp; & nbsp…
House
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
246 m²
€ 477,327
For sale single-family block (gas-silicate block, block + brick) residential building locate…
House
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
96 m²
€ 61,242
Apartment
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
72 m²
€ 63,043
House
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
163 m²
€ 36,025
& nbsp; & nbsp; Dating for sale in ST & quot; Bird & quot; in the Brest direction nea…
House
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
200 m²
€ 119,782
The incomplete canned capital structure ( residential building ) for sale with a garage, sum…
Cottage
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
476 m²
€ 174,720
Dreaming of your own big house? There was a great opportunity to become the owner of s…
House
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
12 m²
€ 10,717
Garden house garden tov-veGarden house garden tov-ve & quot; Gardener-MSKiP & quot; 200 m fr…
Cottage
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
263 m²
€ 90,062
Sell the cottage, the village of Popovichi, Minsk district, Brest, for example, 7.8 km from …
House
Voukavicy, Belarus
€ 89,161
