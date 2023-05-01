Belarus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Pukhavichy District
Rudzienski sielski Saviet
Houses
Houses for sale in Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Clear all
11 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
House
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
56 m²
€ 17,256
A strong house with a large, well-groomed area. The house has all the necessary communicatio…
House
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
74 m²
€ 58,851
Two-storey house with perfect repairs in the village. Rudensk-2! Address: d. Rudensk-2, st. …
House
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
93 m²
€ 16,347
House for sale 57% in the village of Pukhovichi district. In addition to the house on …
House
Krynitsa, Belarus
77 m²
€ 37,690
For sale a house in the suburbs of Rudensk with an even and correct shape, a fenced area of …
House
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
140 m²
€ 58,124
House
Krynitsa, Belarus
43 m²
€ 18,073
House for sale in Krititsa. Cherta Rudensk. A flat plot with a beautiful garden. Well. Newsp…
House
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
52 m²
€ 14,259
For sale is in ST "Rudenskaya Nadezhda", 1km to the railway station in Rudensk. Area total 4…
Cottage
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
169 m²
€ 31,787
Unfinished cottage for sale, 37 km from MKAD, Gomel direction, etc. Anetovo. The place is qu…
House
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
43 m²
€ 5,449
House
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
104 m²
€ 42,231
House for sale near the city - satellite Rudensk! d.Island One-story house 103.9 m2. Two sep…
House
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
47 m²
€ 20,434
House for sale in d. Anetovo at the edge of the forest. The house is solid, wooden. PVC doub…
Properties features in Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map