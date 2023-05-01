Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

20 properties total found
House in Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
56 m²
€ 17,256
A strong house with a large, well-groomed area. The house has all the necessary communicatio…
House in Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
74 m²
€ 58,851
Two-storey house with perfect repairs in the village. Rudensk-2! Address: d. Rudensk-2, st. …
House in Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
93 m²
€ 16,347
House for sale 57% in the village of Pukhovichi district.  In addition to the house on …
House in Krynitsa, Belarus
House
Krynitsa, Belarus
77 m²
€ 37,690
For sale a house in the suburbs of Rudensk with an even and correct shape, a fenced area of …
House in Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
140 m²
€ 58,124
1 room apartment in Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 7/9 Floor
€ 23,159
Warm 1 bedroom apartment for you for sale! We are looking for new owners who will appreciate…
3 room apartment in Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 83 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 49,495
House in Krynitsa, Belarus
House
Krynitsa, Belarus
43 m²
€ 18,073
House for sale in Krititsa. Cherta Rudensk. A flat plot with a beautiful garden. Well. Newsp…
House in Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
52 m²
€ 14,259
For sale is in ST "Rudenskaya Nadezhda", 1km to the railway station in Rudensk. Area total 4…
Cottage in Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
169 m²
€ 31,787
Unfinished cottage for sale, 37 km from MKAD, Gomel direction, etc. Anetovo. The place is qu…
House in Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
43 m²
€ 5,449
3 room apartment in Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 74 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 36,863
House in Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
104 m²
€ 42,231
House for sale near the city - satellite Rudensk! d.Island One-story house 103.9 m2. Two sep…
3 room apartment in Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 67 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 36,318
4 room apartment in Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 room apartment
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 100 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 54,600
A new spacious 4-room apartment in a quiet and quiet place is an excellent option for a larg…
4 room apartment in Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 room apartment
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 136 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 61,757
3 room apartment in Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 93 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 50,895
New spacious 3-room apartment is an excellent option for a happy life! Kitchen-dining room -…
3 room apartment in Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 73 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 42,975
A new spacious 3-room apartment in a quiet and quiet place is an excellent option for a larg…
3 room apartment in Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 60 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 40,868
For sale is a spacious bright apartment. Rooms - 15.6 / 11.7 / 10.3. Large kitchen - 8.2 wit…
House in Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
47 m²
€ 20,434
House for sale in d. Anetovo at the edge of the forest. The house is solid, wooden. PVC doub…

