The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Valozhyn District
Rakauski sielski Saviet
Houses
Houses for sale in Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
65 properties total found
House
Rakaw, Belarus
90 m²
€ 35,935
For sale a spacious house on a well-groomed plot in Rakov! Address: ah. Rakov, st. Pioneer. …
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
30 m²
€ 8,916
Land for sale with a garden house of 29.4 sq.m. in ST « Health-Oak » Volozhinsky district. O…
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
53 m²
€ 17,922
We offer you a house with a plot in the village. Dushkovo Address: d. Dushkovo ✔ 知 Benefits…
House
Rakaw, Belarus
126 m²
€ 72,049
New residential building for sale ( incomplete capital structure ) in ag. Rakov, on the stre…
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
176 m²
€ 29,720
We offer an unfinished house from the log house in an environmentally friendly place, etc. K…
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
46 m²
€ 6,755
The cottage is for sale in ST Rural Builder 2001. Dacha is located 2 km from the station of …
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
74 m²
€ 13,509
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
114 m²
€ 27,019
A spacious 2-storey cottage with a large garage in the basement is for sale. A total area of…
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
61 m²
€ 10,807
For sale a country house with a plot in the street of Birch-68 Address: ST Berozka- 68 …
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 16,932
On sale is a cottage 40 km from Minsk ( between the stations of electric trains Vlyanka and …
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
64 m²
€ 9,907
For sale a two-story house in the Molodechno district in ST « Impulse-86 ». Address: ST Puls…
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
52 m²
€ 22,515
Careful for a unique project and completely ready to live 3-level summer cottage near the ag…
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
44 m²
€ 8,916
The country house is suitable for year-round suburban life and is located only 37 km from MK…
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 13,419
For sale a modern house on a good plot! Address: ST Budrovshchyna ⁇ 知 About your fu…
House
Rakaw, Belarus
90 m²
€ 35,935
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
56 m²
€ 18,913
Cottage 35 km from Minsk to ST « Cisloch », Volozhinsky district 2 nearby areas with a total…
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
49 m²
€ 11,258
Well-kept cottage for sale 22 km from MKAD ( Molodechno direction ), Minsk region, Volozhins…
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
83 m²
€ 27,010
Comfortable well-groomed cottage 25 km from MKAD in the Molodechno direction, 2 km along the…
Cottage
Rakaw, Belarus
123 m²
€ 256,676
25 km from Minsk along the Grodno highway, in the sanatorium-resort zone of the Isloch…
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
42 m²
€ 12,834
Cottage in a gardening partnership « Bridge », near. Buzuna. 30 km from Minsk in the Rakovsk…
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
159 m²
€ 32,422
Unfinished house for sale in the village of Sisloch! The plot is flat, with an area of 12.21…
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
80 m²
€ 17,832
I will sell the cottage in a picturesque place. Plot of 6.5 acres, but in reality nine ( the…
Cottage
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
170 m²
€ 62,143
An excellent house for permanent residence in the village of Buzuna, a modern project, a pic…
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
220 m²
€ 49,534
Cottage for sale in d. A barrage located in a picturesque place. Fenced area in 25 acres hou…
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
121 m²
€ 16,211
A cottage, a youthful direction from."Rural Builder 2021".From MKAD to the house 32 km. Plot…
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
68 m²
€ 8,556
For sale is a cozy cottage in ST "Selsky Builder 2001", 27 km from MKAD, Molodechno directio…
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
27 m²
€ 3,107
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
20 m²
€ 5,404
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
58 m²
€ 17,922
House with plot in the town. Buzun on Lieutenant Vorobyov's central street. Excellent locati…
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
47 m²
€ 17,292
Accurate cottage for sale. The house on the 1st floor has a guest room and a bedroom, and on…
1
2
3
