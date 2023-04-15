Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Valozhyn District
  5. Rakauski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

65 properties total found
Housein Rakaw, Belarus
House
Rakaw, Belarus
90 m²
€ 35,935
For sale a spacious house on a well-groomed plot in Rakov! Address: ah. Rakov, st. Pioneer. …
Housein Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
30 m²
€ 8,916
Land for sale with a garden house of 29.4 sq.m. in ST « Health-Oak » Volozhinsky district. O…
Housein Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
53 m²
€ 17,922
We offer you a house with a plot in the village. Dushkovo Address: d. Dushkovo ✔ 知 Benefits…
Housein Rakaw, Belarus
House
Rakaw, Belarus
126 m²
€ 72,049
New residential building for sale ( incomplete capital structure ) in ag. Rakov, on the stre…
Housein Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
176 m²
€ 29,720
We offer an unfinished house from the log house in an environmentally friendly place, etc. K…
Housein Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
46 m²
€ 6,755
The cottage is for sale in ST Rural Builder 2001. Dacha is located 2 km from the station of …
Housein Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
74 m²
€ 13,509
Housein Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
114 m²
€ 27,019
A spacious 2-storey cottage with a large garage in the basement is for sale. A total area of…
Housein Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
61 m²
€ 10,807
For sale a country house with a plot in the street of Birch-68 Address: ST Berozka- 68  …
Housein Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 16,932
On sale is a cottage 40 km from Minsk ( between the stations of electric trains Vlyanka and …
Housein Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
64 m²
€ 9,907
For sale a two-story house in the Molodechno district in ST « Impulse-86 ». Address: ST Puls…
Housein Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
52 m²
€ 22,515
Careful for a unique project and completely ready to live 3-level summer cottage near the ag…
Housein Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
44 m²
€ 8,916
The country house is suitable for year-round suburban life and is located only 37 km from MK…
Housein Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 13,419
For sale a modern house on a good plot! Address: ST Budrovshchyna  ⁇ 知 About your fu…
Housein Rakaw, Belarus
House
Rakaw, Belarus
90 m²
€ 35,935
Housein Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
56 m²
€ 18,913
Cottage 35 km from Minsk to ST « Cisloch », Volozhinsky district 2 nearby areas with a total…
Housein Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
49 m²
€ 11,258
Well-kept cottage for sale 22 km from MKAD ( Molodechno direction ), Minsk region, Volozhins…
Housein Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
83 m²
€ 27,010
Comfortable well-groomed cottage 25 km from MKAD in the Molodechno direction, 2 km along the…
Cottagein Rakaw, Belarus
Cottage
Rakaw, Belarus
123 m²
€ 256,676
 25 km from Minsk along the Grodno highway, in the sanatorium-resort zone of the Isloch…
Housein Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
42 m²
€ 12,834
Cottage in a gardening partnership « Bridge », near. Buzuna. 30 km from Minsk in the Rakovsk…
Housein Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
159 m²
€ 32,422
Unfinished house for sale in the village of Sisloch! The plot is flat, with an area of 12.21…
Housein Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
80 m²
€ 17,832
I will sell the cottage in a picturesque place. Plot of 6.5 acres, but in reality nine ( the…
Cottagein Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
170 m²
€ 62,143
An excellent house for permanent residence in the village of Buzuna, a modern project, a pic…
Housein Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
220 m²
€ 49,534
Cottage for sale in d. A barrage located in a picturesque place. Fenced area in 25 acres hou…
Housein Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
121 m²
€ 16,211
A cottage, a youthful direction from."Rural Builder 2021".From MKAD to the house 32 km. Plot…
Housein Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
68 m²
€ 8,556
For sale is a cozy cottage in ST "Selsky Builder 2001", 27 km from MKAD, Molodechno directio…
Housein Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
27 m²
€ 3,107
Housein Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
20 m²
€ 5,404
Housein Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
58 m²
€ 17,922
House with plot in the town. Buzun on Lieutenant Vorobyov's central street. Excellent locati…
Housein Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
47 m²
€ 17,292
Accurate cottage for sale. The house on the 1st floor has a guest room and a bedroom, and on…

