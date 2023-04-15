Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Valozhyn District
  5. Rakauski sielski Saviet
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cottagein Rakaw, Belarus
Cottage
Rakaw, Belarus
123 m²
€ 256,676
 25 km from Minsk along the Grodno highway, in the sanatorium-resort zone of the Isloch…
Cottagein Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
170 m²
€ 62,143
An excellent house for permanent residence in the village of Buzuna, a modern project, a pic…
Cottagein Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
96 m²
€ 99,068
House for sale Minsk region, Volozhinsky district, Rakovsky s / s, d. Mikhalovo, 35 km from …
Cottagein Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
93 m²
€ 52,236
Residential building for sale ( incomplete construction ) in d. Buzun, Rakovsky s / s, 25 km…
Cottagein Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
176 m²
Price on request
If you value the quality of life in a country house, this is your option! Excellent one-stor…
Cottagein Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
215 m²
€ 211,645
Large, spacious house made in 2 levels: & nbsp ; on the ground floor there is a kitchen - a…
Cottagein Rakaw, Belarus
Cottage
Rakaw, Belarus
608 m²
€ 117,080
Unfinished canned capital structure for sale, yeah. Rakov, st. South, Volozhinsky district, …
Cottagein Rakaw, Belarus
Cottage
Rakaw, Belarus
300 m²
€ 450,309
Manor Koni-down2 level, walls - log, internal area of the building 300/& ndash ;/& ndash; m …

