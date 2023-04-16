Belarus
Show properties list
Houses for sale in Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
20 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
91 m²
€ 53,952
For sale a bright and cozy 3-room house ( excluding the area of the second floor ), for year…
House
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
47 m²
€ 19,815
Good cottage ( house from a strong log house ) for sale. The extreme section. Exit to the fo…
House
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
70 m²
€ 11,709
Residential building for sale in ST Spring - 85. Crush in a picturesque place, with convenie…
House
Viazynka, Belarus
75 m²
€ 11,619
Cozy house for sale in ST « Hangman »! Address: ST "Vyaselka - RTV" ⁇ 知 About your future…
House
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
28 m²
€ 5,855
Cottage
Viazynka, Belarus
227 m²
€ 157,622
Cottage for sale in d. Vigrunk on Seledchiki Street, this is an amazingly picturesque and pe…
House
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 13,510
I sell a residential two-story wooden cottage with heating. Near Olekhnovichi. Molodechno di…
House
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
59 m²
€ 9,899
House
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
74 m²
€ 31,524
The house has been renovated, 2 bedrooms, a fireplace and a stove with a sunbed, a cozy atmo…
Cottage
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
84 m²
€ 103,580
Chic cottage in a secluded place! One of the best places in the Minsk region. The cottage is…
House
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
69 m²
€ 22,517
House
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
32 m²
€ 13,420
S / t Keramik is for sale 1.5 km from Radoshkovichi plot 6 hundred. on site seasonal water, …
House
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
78 m²
€ 32,425
The estate of Dr. Putniki is for sale. Residential building built in 1958. Area in SNB 78.3 …
House
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
70 m²
€ 7,476
Country house for sale at ST & quot; Dubrava & quot; Molodechno District of the Minsk region…
House
Viazynka, Belarus
70 m²
€ 5,855
House
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
36 m²
€ 10,718
Dacha for sale near the forest. & Nbsp; 29 km from Minsk, Molodechno & nbsp; Directi…
House
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
48 m²
€ 20,716
House
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
86 m²
€ 10,808
For sale cottage in ST & quot; Green Dubravushka & quot; , with the ability to equip it for …
House
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
51 m²
€ 28,822
House
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
47 m²
€ 8,106
You want to relax comfortably and comfortably, then this cottage is for you! Great summer co…
Search using the map