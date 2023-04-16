Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

22 properties total found
Housein Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
91 m²
€ 53,952
For sale a bright and cozy 3-room house ( excluding the area of the second floor ), for year…
Housein Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
47 m²
€ 19,815
Good cottage ( house from a strong log house ) for sale. The extreme section. Exit to the fo…
Housein Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
70 m²
€ 11,709
Residential building for sale in ST Spring - 85. Crush in a picturesque place, with convenie…
Housein Viazynka, Belarus
House
Viazynka, Belarus
75 m²
€ 11,619
Cozy house for sale in ST « Hangman »! Address: ST "Vyaselka - RTV" ⁇ 知 About your future…
Housein Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
28 m²
€ 5,855
Cottagein Viazynka, Belarus
Cottage
Viazynka, Belarus
227 m²
€ 157,622
Cottage for sale in d. Vigrunk on Seledchiki Street, this is an amazingly picturesque and pe…
Housein Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 13,510
I sell a residential two-story wooden cottage with heating. Near Olekhnovichi. Molodechno di…
Housein Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
59 m²
€ 9,899
Housein Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
74 m²
€ 31,524
The house has been renovated, 2 bedrooms, a fireplace and a stove with a sunbed, a cozy atmo…
Cottagein Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
84 m²
€ 103,580
Chic cottage in a secluded place! One of the best places in the Minsk region. The cottage is…
Housein Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
69 m²
€ 22,517
2 room apartmentin Viazynka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Viazynka, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 66 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 16,213
Housein Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
32 m²
€ 13,420
S / t Keramik is for sale 1.5 km from Radoshkovichi plot 6 hundred. on site seasonal water, …
2 room apartmentin Viazynka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Viazynka, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 12,159
Housein Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
78 m²
€ 32,425
The estate of Dr. Putniki is for sale. Residential building built in 1958. Area in SNB 78.3 …
Housein Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
70 m²
€ 7,476
Country house for sale at ST & quot; Dubrava & quot; Molodechno District of the Minsk region…
Housein Viazynka, Belarus
House
Viazynka, Belarus
70 m²
€ 5,855
Housein Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
36 m²
€ 10,718
Dacha for sale near the forest. & Nbsp; 29 km from Minsk, Molodechno & nbsp; Directi…
Housein Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
48 m²
€ 20,716
Housein Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
86 m²
€ 10,808
For sale cottage in ST & quot; Green Dubravushka & quot; , with the ability to equip it for …
Housein Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
51 m²
€ 28,822
Housein Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
47 m²
€ 8,106
You want to relax comfortably and comfortably, then this cottage is for you! Great summer co…

