Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Pruzhany District
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Pruzhany District, Belarus

Pruzanski sielski Saviet
1
Pruzhany
1
Suchopalski sielski Saviet
1
House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Housein Pruzhany, Belarus
House
Pruzhany, Belarus
75 m²
€ 27,220
Lot 6993. In the city of Pruzany, a solid house of 1976 is being built with a total area of …
Housein Suchopalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Suchopalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
69 m²
€ 5,462
Housein Slabudka, Belarus
House
Slabudka, Belarus
67 m²
€ 20,939
I will sell the house, the village of Slobudka, Pruzhansky district, Brest level 1, walls - …

Properties features in Pruzhany District, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir