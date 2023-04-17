Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Pruzhany District

Residential properties for sale in Pruzhany District, Belarus

Pruzhany
2
Navazasimavicki sielski Saviet
1
Pruzanski sielski Saviet
1
Suchopalski sielski Saviet
1
5 properties total found
Housein Pruzhany, Belarus
House
Pruzhany, Belarus
75 m²
€ 27,220
Lot 6993. In the city of Pruzany, a solid house of 1976 is being built with a total area of …
1 room apartmentin Pruzhany, Belarus
1 room apartment
Pruzhany, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 31 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 9,559
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! We offer…
Housein Suchopalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Suchopalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
69 m²
€ 5,462
2 room apartmentin Novyja Zasimavicy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Novyja Zasimavicy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 5,189
Lot 6426. We offer to buy an apartment in the Pruzansky district. Panel house. Good division…
Housein Slabudka, Belarus
House
Slabudka, Belarus
67 m²
€ 20,939
I will sell the house, the village of Slobudka, Pruzhansky district, Brest level 1, walls - …

Properties features in Pruzhany District, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir