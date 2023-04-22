Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Smalyavichy District
  5. Pliski sielski Saviet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus

6 properties total found
3 room apartment in Akciabrski, Belarus
3 room apartment
Akciabrski, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 52 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 30,550
3 room apartment in Zareccia, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zareccia, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 69 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 34,155
Spacious apartment with excellent layout and a large kitchen Address: d. Zarechye, st. Centr…
3 room apartment in Akciabrski, Belarus
3 room apartment
Akciabrski, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 27,486
3 room apartment in Zareccia, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zareccia, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 58 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 27,035
Bright 3 -room apartment in the village. The registered is looking for a new owner. - 3 ligh…
3 room apartment in Akciabrski, Belarus
3 room apartment
Akciabrski, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 59 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 26,134
2 room apartment in Zareccia, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zareccia, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 35 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 20,727
2 rooms. apartment next to Smolevichi, in a brick house! 2 rooms apartment next to Smolevich…

