Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Valozhyn District
  5. Piarsajski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
Housein Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
51 m²
€ 10,014
A house completely ready for living is for sale in a very picturesque place of Grodno direct…
Housein Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
199 m²
€ 45,245
House for permanent residence in ST Radiator! Address: ST RADIATOR 武 Completely ready for l…
Housein Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
37 m²
€ 13,656
For sale a residential building with a plot in a lifetime inherited possession.  At the…
Housein Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
73 m²
€ 36,142
For sale one-story block-brick residential building with brick residential extension. The ho…
Housein Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
108 m²
€ 63,726
New residential building for sale 38 km. from Minsk, with a plot of 10 acres. Modern suburba…
Housein Piarsai, Belarus
House
Piarsai, Belarus
259 m²
€ 26,401
Cottagein Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
115 m²
€ 108,334

Properties features in Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir