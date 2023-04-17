Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Housein Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
51 m²
€ 10,014
A house completely ready for living is for sale in a very picturesque place of Grodno direct…
Housein Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
199 m²
€ 45,245
House for permanent residence in ST Radiator! Address: ST RADIATOR 武 Completely ready for l…
Housein Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
37 m²
€ 13,656
For sale a residential building with a plot in a lifetime inherited possession.  At the…
Housein Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
73 m²
€ 36,142
For sale one-story block-brick residential building with brick residential extension. The ho…
Housein Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
108 m²
€ 63,726
New residential building for sale 38 km. from Minsk, with a plot of 10 acres. Modern suburba…
Housein Piarsai, Belarus
House
Piarsai, Belarus
259 m²
€ 26,401
Cottagein Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
115 m²
€ 108,334

Mir