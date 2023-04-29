Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Papiarnianski sielski Saviet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

9 properties total found
3 room apartment in Balshavik, Belarus
3 room apartment
Balshavik, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 69 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 48,080
Apartment of excellent layout, in a brick house, separate rooms, second floor. Warm, not tor…
6 room apartment in Cnianka, Belarus
6 room apartment
Cnianka, Belarus
6 Number of rooms 174 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 62,010
Sale of a two-story 6-room apartment in a blocked residential building in the village. Tsnya…
4 room apartment in Visniouka, Belarus
4 room apartment
Visniouka, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 111 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 61,112
Apartment in Visniouka, Belarus
Apartment
Visniouka, Belarus
49 m²
€ 23,816
3 room apartment in Siomkava, Belarus
3 room apartment
Siomkava, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 125 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 60,662
3 room apartment in Balshavik, Belarus
3 room apartment
Balshavik, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 67 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 53,832
3 room apartment in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 67 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 53,832
Large, bright apartment 3 for a comfortable stay of a friendly family on the knees of nature…
2 room apartment in Visniouka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Visniouka, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 27,860
2 - to the apartment in the village of Vishnevka in the nearest suburb of Minsk 11 km. from …
Apartment in Siomkava, Belarus
Apartment
Siomkava, Belarus
39 m²
€ 23,366
Favorable offer! Urgent sales of level 2, walls - wood, roof - cipher, year of construction …

Properties features in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

