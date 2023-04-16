Houses for sale in Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Show property on map Show properties list
Housein Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
20 m²
€ 7,655
Housein Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
101 m²
€ 18,823
Housein Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
139 m²
€ 31,522
Housein Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
37 m²
€ 22,425
Housein Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
53 m²
€ 10,717
Two-storey house in the picturesque ST Forest Polyana! Address: ST Forest Polina ⁇ 知 Abou…
Housein Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
61 m²
€ 8,916
A brick country house with an attic floor of 60.8 m2 and a garage 48 km from Minsk on the M1…
Housein Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
20 m²
€ 8,916
 House for sale in an incredibly picturesque place in Dzerzhinsky district. Address: ST…
Housein Harbuzy, Belarus
House
Harbuzy, Belarus
100 m²
€ 40,528
 Sale of the house in the village of Garbuz of the Dzerzhinsky district. The house is l…
Housein Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
78 m²
€ 22,515
For sale a strong house in the village of Kolodniki! Address: d. Kolodniki, st. Dachnaya ➜ ➜…
Housein Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
61 m²
€ 13,419
Residential building for sale in Derzhinsky district!  Address: ST Forest Polyana" ⁇ …
Housein Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
54 m²
€ 22,515
For sale is a cottage with a plot in a wonderful place! Address: ST Ranitsa ⁇ 知 About you…
Housein Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
102 m²
€ 25,217
Well maintained house for sale in d. Refrigerators. Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district,…
Housein Rudnia, Belarus
House
Rudnia, Belarus
51 m²
€ 33,323
A solid house for sale in the village. Rudny. Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district, 38 km from…
Housein Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
109 m²
€ 160,310
A house completely ready for living in a cottage building of the village of Klochka near the…
Housein Nieharelaje, Belarus
House
Nieharelaje, Belarus
40 m²
€ 20,084
Housein Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
38 m²
€ 11,618
Rural house for sale in „ Forest Polina ” Dzierżyński, direction Brest 45 km from MKAD. Beau…
Housein Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
132 m²
€ 13,509
Brick house in level 2 with a land plot of 15 acres!  The plot is flat, rectangular, fe…
Housein Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
89 m²
€ 76,552
Inside the pine forest in ST` Velcro` sells a house of 88.62 m square from glued timber with…
Housein Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
55 m²
€ 17,022
A strong, comfortable, warm house with all the communications and a well-groomed area! ST Or…
Housein Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
22 m²
€ 8,916
Housein Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
89 m²
€ 17,967
Housein Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
116 m²
€ 26,928
Housein Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
57 m²
€ 25,217
Rural house with Banya, Pavlovshchina district, s / t & quot; Orbita-82 & quot; (Dzerzhinsky…
Housein Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
56 m²
€ 22,966
The brick house is for sale ( 56sq.m, incomplete 58.2% ) on one floor and nbsp; section ( 19…
Housein Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
39 m²
€ 14,860
Cottagein Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
135 m²
€ 58,540
The house of 2014 was built, with an area of 105 sq / m, a terrace of 42 sq / m, the foundat…
Housein Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
325 m²
€ 31,522
For sale 2-storey house & nbsp; in d. Pozhino 48 km from MKAD. The object is located on the …
Housein Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
45 m²
€ 13,419
Housein Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
137 m²
€ 40,528
Cottagein Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
189 m²
€ 72,048
For sale a new house with a repair in a great place! d.Caps 45 km from MKAD on the M1 highwa…

